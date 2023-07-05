The gamer community is growing on Tik Tok, the social network celebrates it – UnoTV

TikTok event for gamers. PHOTO: Marco Antonio Jimenez Arreola

tik tak inserts batteries into game world and to show their support for the growth of the community and the creation of a greater union, the social network celebrated this during 30 days in June both in Mexico and Latin America, where he promoted hastag #GamerEnTikTok and ended with an event dedicated to this event.

The world of content creators is focused on gaming community It is growing exponentially, giving more and more importance to the industry day by day.

Eridani Vasquez de la Cerda, head of sports and gaming operations for Spanish-speaking TikTok in Latin America, spoke with UnoTV.com and explained that TikTok is committed to the growth of the gaming communityemphasizes that is part of the universal language who aspires to be tagged by the social network.

“At the end of the day, games are a universal language. I can play with someone on the other side of the world, and this is not necessary, because I will just talk to him, yes, in the game, but more focused on interaction in plays that are made“. Eridani Vasquez de la Cerda, head of TikTok’s sports and gaming operations in Hispanic Latin America.

Now TikTok social network showed that creators who publish content on its platform also They gained relevance in Mexico and Latin America.

PHOTO: Marco Antonio Jimenez Arreola

TikTok Gamers

According to social media, they over 3 billion views in 2022 videos related to video games, guides, cosplay and memes that gamers are passionate about.

With the rise of video game culture, they decided to celebrate global gaming campaign during 30 days in June and with the #GamerEnTikTok hashtag, which gave it 30.5 billion views on the platform.

PHOTO: Marco Antonio Jimenez Arreola

What did you see at the event for gamers?

The community was able to come together for a more immersive experience in some games and live events with information about Rainbow Six, PUBG, Mortal Kombat 1 or Street Fighters VI.

Among the events, driving simulators with the Need for Speed ​​or F1 franchise were available to visitors so they could feel like the epic Checo Perez.

Some were invited to dance in a room dedicated to Just Dance, while others experienced high-tech computer video games from xpg.

Street Fighters was tested and content creators as well as experts shared their experiences.

PHOTO: Marco Antonio Jimenez Arreola

Mexico and Latin America represent gamers in Spanish and worldwide

Closing the event at Casa Battler is only the beginning of many other events.

“Even though we are a platform for all content with many verticals such as entertainment, food, sports and all, games are indeed one of the most popular categories. for us it was way to celebrate this community and show them everything they are already doing with their videos, how could they experience it in a live physical event“. Eridani Vasquez de la Cerda, head of TikTok’s sports and gaming operations in Hispanic Latin America.

Eridani stressed success stories in latin america such as memounstruo from Chile, soythalas from Colombia, lachama4_ff or otrafernandamas, but he also recalled that during the celebration of 30 days of the game there was interaction with other communities that supported the work.

“We have other creators like sinsix or angelogamer that represent our gaming community, which is also reflected in other communities. For example, in these 30 days, which were also part of the pride.” Eridani Vasquez de la Cerda, head of TikTok’s sports and gaming operations in Hispanic Latin America.

Angelogamer, because she belongs to the LGBT+ community, has also participated in activities with TikTok, highlighting the collaboration with the magazine. fun where the content creator turned out to be very active.

The future of gaming on TikTok

Highlight the fact that the event will take place at Casa Battler, given that the platform will look to support more esports and standout teams.

“From TikTok, we have supported some esports teams like Infinity, All Glory, Naguara and Fusion, we just see where they are taking us, not only esports but also the gaming industry, these characters who like to do something very specific, and They speak to a very large community. We are focused on developing the community and celebrating it.” Eridani Vasquez de la Cerda, head of TikTok’s sports and gaming operations in Hispanic Latin America.

PHOTO: Marco Antonio Jimenez Arreola

To see what’s in store for Mexico in this TikTok community, Eridani shared with us that the response to the event is being tested, which could lead to more of these actions to support gamers.