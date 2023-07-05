The End of Bored Monkeys? Justin Bieber’s NFTs drop in value by 95%

Justin Bieber has been hit hard by his Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection NFTs. The value of his digital collectibles has dropped by almost 95%, leaving the star with a staggering loss of around $1.2 million.

Justin Bieber paid $1.3 million for the collectible in January 2022. Since then the value of the NFT has dropped dramatically to around $60,000.

Justin Bieber in Prejudice?

While Justin Bieber lost around $1.2 million, the actual damage is reportedly zero. It is speculated that he may have received BAYC for free in exchange for promoting the project on social media.

Several Twitter users speculated that Starr’s wallet had received a transfer of 400 ETH (equivalent to $1.2 million at the time) from wallets associated with Moonpay and Yuga Labs.

The parties haven’t issued a statement confirming this, though the NFT company that produces the famous collectibles has used this celebrity-partnership strategy. In that regard, Moonpay and Yuga Labs were named defendants in a lawsuit accusing them of using celebrity endorsements in misleading promotions in December last year.

Is Bored Ape Yacht Club A ‘Blue Chip’?

In addition to the circumstances surrounding Bieber’s acquisition of BAYC, the token has seen a significant drop in value, now worth around $50,000.

According to the NFT floor price, the BAYC collection volume last week was 27,775 ETH. Simultaneously, she ranked second with a market capitalization of 300,000 ETH.

The current minimum price for Bored Ape Yacht Club is 30.3 ETH. The collection saw a daily trading volume of 3,500 ETH in 118 sales.

Source: nftpricefloor

Market conditions

Bieber’s injury is no different. While the cryptocurrency market is slowly recovering, many major NFT collectibles are hitting bottom prices.

Within the Azuki ecosystem, collecting has been particularly affected. Over the weekend, the Azuki, Elemental and Azuki Elemental Beans collections dropped in price by 20%.

Snowgenesis, an NFT lending platform, has also seen record liquidations of over 1,200 tokens over the past three days. Therefore With crypto journalist Colin Wu, it was the biggest sell-off the NFT industry has ever seen. It specifically comprises about 3% of all beans.

As the market is going through a bearish phase, top-tier NFTs may soon become stable. Cryptopunks and Mutant Ape Yacht Club saw gains on the daily charts.

