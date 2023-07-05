Taylor Swift’s Brazil Tour Should Drive Amazing Values

Taylor SwiftTee is one of the most famous singers today and has millions of enthusiastic fans around the world including Brazil. Tickets for the singer’s concerts on Brazilian soil sparked controversyShow how excited Swift’s new tour is.

it’s all about success Taylor Swift holds the record for the highest-grossing tour in music history.

Taylor Swift’s new tour is a phenomenon

In addition to presenting an unforgettable performance to the fans, Taylor Swift is making $13 million in ticket sales in one nightand on his new world tour, The Eras Tour. In reality, this amount is approximately R$65 million.

All this success and revenue is going to top the teller Most profitable tours in music history, The amount mentioned above does not include the millions of dollars normally raised from the sale of the products and a large portion of the amount is allocated towards the production cost.

This series of concerts, called The Eraze Tour, can already be considered the biggest tour of his entire career. The artist, who is 33, is set to raise around $1.3 billion (R$6.2 billion) in total. This is a mark that no artist has been able to beat. till now later According to Pollstar, across 22 productions, the amount has already approached US$300 million.

income value goes up

Going through a year of high ticket prices, fans are paying a lot to see Taylor show. On average, fans are paying around US$254 (R$1,200) to attend the show. Compared to 2018, the cost of pricing increased by $134.

In Brazil, the singer’s concerts take place in November and tickets cost R$1,050.

fans of the singer Waiting for superstars passing through the country. The new tour promises to be a true retrospective of all phases of Taylor’s career, from her first album to her latest work.

In 2020, Swift had confirmed her shows in the country, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were cancelled. Since then, the expectation of his return to the country had increased greatly.