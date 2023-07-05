Sweetest version of the trend ever

You might not know it by name, but you must have come across ‘Malt Shop Bob’. Inspired by the 1960s, this bob hairstyle comes with funky and versatile ends. The new version is sleeker and more flexible, allowing for customization ranging from adding casual layers to more dramatic hair partings.

Below are our top 10 versions of the Malt Shop bob to inspire your next trip to the salon.

1. Bouncy Bob with Highlights

Singer Lizzo recently debuted a funky chin-length bob cut. She accessorized the look with tousled layers, side-swept bangs, and bright blonde highlights.

2. Super Sleek Flippy Bob

Actress Florence Pugh also joined in on the bob trend. She styled her cut with a super sleek finish, creating a sleek and sophisticated look on top.

3. Precise Side Part Bob

Lori Harvey’s style is crisp and clean. She gave a personal touch to her short hairstyle by opting for a deep side part.

4. Subtly Curled Bob

Looking for a more nuanced version of Malt Shop Bob? Follow Carey Mulligan’s lead and opt for slightly curled ends.

5. Bob Swept Back

To modernize this vintage bob, do it like Vanessa Hudgens. Opt for a slicked-back look on top and a dramatic touch at the ends.

6. Decorated Bob

Celebrity hairstylist Kah Spence took inspiration from Cher and Rihanna to create Kianna Lede’s bouncy bob. Spence added extra glamor to the look by tucking some sparkly bobby pins into the front of the singer’s hair.

7. Bob in Short Pieces

A sleek cut gives Malt Shop Bob a modern, no-fuss ambiance. However, the slightly tousled ends keep the look together.

8. Deep Side Part Bob

Influencer Rachel Brehn opted for a deep side part that frames her face and adds volume to an otherwise plain bob. The copper color of the bob also adds to the appeal.

9. Dramatic Glamor Bob

Keke Palmer’s bob is full of old-fashioned glamour. From the bangs to the dazzling hair accessories, her look is simply irresistible.

10. Malt Shop Bob Total

Internet star Avni Gregg has decided to jump full throttle on the malt shop bob trend. Celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano used products from the SexyHair range to create the look.

This is the latest trend that has conquered celebrities and beauty salons. With its versatility and vintage charm, the Malt Shop Bob offers the perfect opportunity to experiment and put a personal spin on a classic style.

However you choose to customize your malt shop bob, one thing’s for sure: It’s a fun and fresh way to breathe new life into your hair. With the tips and inspiration provided here, you’re ready to get in on the trend and make the Malt Shop bob your next style statement.