Summer Getaway in Fortnite: mission guide and how to get all the rewards

Available from 04.07.2023 summer restHe event from summer 2023 which takes place during season 3 from Fortnite Chapter 4. Summer vacation brought with it a lot Missions And free rewards. On this page of our guide to Fortnite we tell you how to complete all missions:

Fortnite: Summer Getaway Mission Guide

Bonus goals for 14 days of summer

Complete “Summer Escape” missions (0/14) – Reward: Palm tree back decoration.

Complete the Summer Getaway missions (0/18) – Reward: Lula the Dragonfly Hang Glider.

Complete “Summer Escape” (0/24) – Reward: “Coconut Cocktail” emote and “Waterfall Escape” loading screen.

Total Missions Satisfy

Phase 1 of 3 – Obtain a Shield (0/200) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

Phase 2 of 3 – Collect Apple, Banana and Coconut (0/3) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

Phase 3 of 3 – Report to Meowscles Paradise (0/1) – Reward: Small Banana Wrap.

Deal damage to enemies within 45 seconds of leaving the water after swimming (0/100) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

Swim a certain distance at Cascade Camp (0/75) – Reward: 30,000 seasonal PE

Eat Ice Cream Cones (0/5) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

Destroy Rush Barrels or Sherbet Barrels (0/10) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

Event summer rest Available from 07/04/2023 at 15:00 CET and 07/18/2023 at 15:00 CEST.. We must complete the missions within this period if we want to receive all the rewards. Every day at 15:00 CET a new mission is added, so we will gradually update the guide.

Stage 1 of 3 – Get a shield

We consume a small shield potion

This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we should get a total of 200 shield points. During the game, we need to consume items such as Small Shield Potions, Shield Potions, Rush Juice and the like to get shield points.

Stage 2 of 3 – Gather the apple, banana and coconut.

We found a banana and an apple by opening a box of food.

This mission is available only after completing the previous one.

This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we have to choose apple, banana and coconut. We will find these random consumables inside food crates, which we can find at the following points on the map:

Fortnite Food Crate Locations Chapter 4 Season 3

Stage 3 of 3 – Report to Meowscles Paradise

Talk to Meowscle Rai

This mission is available only after completing the previous one.

The last phase of the Mission asks us Talk to Meowscles Paradise at the Cascade Camp.. Remember that this character only appears in the Battle Royale and Zero Construction game modes:

Meowscles Paradise is located at Cascade Camp

Deal damage to enemies within 45 seconds of leaving the water after swimming.

Kill an enemy shortly after swimming in the water

This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we have to swim in the water and then inflict a total of 100 damage to enemies within 45 seconds after leaving the water after swimming. To do this, we wander through the water areas and, as soon as we see the enemy nearby, we get out of the water to shoot them.

Swim some distance at Camp Cascada

We swam at Camp Cascada

This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we have to swim a total of 75 meters at Cascada Camp. We leave you a map with its location:

Location of Camp Cascade

Eat ice cream cones

We consume an ice cream cone

This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we have to eat a total of five ice cream cones. We will find them randomly on the floor, in refrigerators and freezers all over the island:

All refrigerator and freezer locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Destroy Barrels of Rush or Barrels of Bread

We destroyed a barrel of sherbet

This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we must destroy a total of ten casks of Rush or Sorbet. We will find them all over the island:

All Slurp and Rush Barrel Locations in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4

As always, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide, we help you with a few of the most important aspects of the game, such as what new weapons are or how to get all mythical weapons.