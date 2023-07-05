Summer Getaway in Fortnite: mission guide and how to get all the rewards
Available from 04.07.2023 summer restHe event from summer 2023 which takes place during season 3 from Fortnite Chapter 4. Summer vacation brought with it a lot Missions And free rewards. On this page of our guide to Fortnite we tell you how to complete all missions:
Fortnite: Summer Getaway Mission Guide
Bonus goals for 14 days of summer
Total Missions Satisfy
Event summer rest Available from 07/04/2023 at 15:00 CET and 07/18/2023 at 15:00 CEST.. We must complete the missions within this period if we want to receive all the rewards. Every day at 15:00 CET a new mission is added, so we will gradually update the guide.
Stage 1 of 3 – Get a shield
This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we should get a total of 200 shield points. During the game, we need to consume items such as Small Shield Potions, Shield Potions, Rush Juice and the like to get shield points.
Stage 2 of 3 – Gather the apple, banana and coconut.
This mission is available only after completing the previous one.
This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we have to choose apple, banana and coconut. We will find these random consumables inside food crates, which we can find at the following points on the map:
Stage 3 of 3 – Report to Meowscles Paradise
This mission is available only after completing the previous one.
The last phase of the Mission asks us Talk to Meowscles Paradise at the Cascade Camp.. Remember that this character only appears in the Battle Royale and Zero Construction game modes:
Deal damage to enemies within 45 seconds of leaving the water after swimming.
This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we have to swim in the water and then inflict a total of 100 damage to enemies within 45 seconds after leaving the water after swimming. To do this, we wander through the water areas and, as soon as we see the enemy nearby, we get out of the water to shoot them.
Swim some distance at Camp Cascada
This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we have to swim a total of 75 meters at Cascada Camp. We leave you a map with its location:
Eat ice cream cones
This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we have to eat a total of five ice cream cones. We will find them randomly on the floor, in refrigerators and freezers all over the island:
Destroy Barrels of Rush or Barrels of Bread
This Mission asks us to do the following: for any number of games in any game mode, we must destroy a total of ten casks of Rush or Sorbet. We will find them all over the island:
As always, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide, we help you with a few of the most important aspects of the game, such as what new weapons are or how to get all mythical weapons.