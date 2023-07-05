Stylist’s tips to choose the bikini that best suits your body type
Find a bikini what makes us feel good It is very difficult for everyone, but not impossible. Sometimes magic happens, and we find ourselves in front of an opportunity like a cropped swimsuit or a sports bra that really fits easily due to its shape. all body types, but in generaleach of us knows what suits her best, and tries to enhance those physical features in which she looks stronger.
In this sense, there is nothing better than having advice from a good stylist to dispel any doubts that may arise as to which bikini is ours. For this reason, now that we are looking for stores to buy new summer outfits, we feel it is important to share the words of Nat Sebrian, who wanted to reveal her stylistic tricks when it comes to choose which bikini you feel best in according to your body type:
How to choose the swimsuit that suits you best
According to Sebrian, we are going to look at what silhouette we have in order to choose the model that suits us best.
if you have small breasts
Ideally, look for those. bikinis that add volume with any accessory or embellishment, such as ruffles or sequins, with a push-up effect.
if you have big breasts
In this case, it will be necessary to focus on the subject. A bikini that makes you feel comfortable and safe, but at the same time flatters your silhouette. Stylist’s advice – choose models with wide straps which go on the shoulder, not on the neck and with a reinforced cup.
If you have a wide back
choose suspenders tied around the neck make a wider cutout on the back and create a visual image of a narrower back.
if you have small hips
Choose panties with onions that are small, short stature and with very bright prints to create a greater sense of volume in this area.
If you want to hide your guts
In this case, select high rise panties solid colors or with horizontal prints and small patterns. He aims to make the top of the bikini more visible.
Eva Mahon is a digital editor, fashion, beauty and wellness expert. Not a single cool sneaker escaped your attention, not a single celebrity look went unnoticed.
He’s a red carpet specialist in search of the most articulated abs, but he doesn’t get annoyed if he has to do the hardest CrossFit exercises he needs to do to achieve them. Now, what she loves most about her job is being able to dig into celebrity beauty kits and ask everyone (she never forgets) about their favorite beauty tricks.
No one knows better than her what it’s like to spend hours diving through social media looking for trends and new products that she can test to write her reviews and give her opinion on the hottest topic with her friends (why not say so). In her free time, she uses this time to develop her creativity stitch by stitch in her embroidery workshop, to unleash her energy by giving it her all in dance lessons, and to break away from a good crime romance accompanied by her two cats.
Eva Mahon graduated in Advertising and Public Relations from the Complutense University of Madrid and has since worked as an editor for various digital lifestyle magazines. She has been working in the field of women’s health for more than 4 years.