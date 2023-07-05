News

Stylist’s tips to choose the bikini that best suits your body type

Find a bikini what makes us feel good It is very difficult for everyone, but not impossible. Sometimes magic happens, and we find ourselves in front of an opportunity like a cropped swimsuit or a sports bra that really fits easily due to its shape. all body types, but in generaleach of us knows what suits her best, and tries to enhance those physical features in which she looks stronger.

In this sense, there is nothing better than having advice from a good stylist to dispel any doubts that may arise as to which bikini is ours. For this reason, now that we are looking for stores to buy new summer outfits, we feel it is important to share the words of Nat Sebrian, who wanted to reveal her stylistic tricks when it comes to choose which bikini you feel best in according to your body type:

How to choose the swimsuit that suits you best

According to Sebrian, we are going to look at what silhouette we have in order to choose the model that suits us best.

if you have small breasts

Ideally, look for those. bikinis that add volume with any accessory or embellishment, such as ruffles or sequins, with a push-up effect.

The perfect bikini for small breasts

The perfect bikini for small breasts

The perfect bikini for small breasts

Credit: Amazon

if you have big breasts

In this case, it will be necessary to focus on the subject. A bikini that makes you feel comfortable and safe, but at the same time flatters your silhouette. Stylist’s advice – choose models with wide straps which go on the shoulder, not on the neck and with a reinforced cup.

bikini ideas for big breasts

bikini ideas for big breasts

bikini ideas for big breasts

Credit: Amazon

CUPSHE Big Bust Printed Bikini

Printed bikini for large breasts

CUPSHE Big Bust Printed Bikini

Credit: Amazon

If you have a wide back

choose suspenders tied around the neck make a wider cutout on the back and create a visual image of a narrower back.

Striped bikini is perfect for wide shoulders

Striped bikini is perfect for wide shoulders

Striped bikini is perfect for wide shoulders

Credit: Amazon

ARENA bandeau bikini for wide back

Bandeau bikini for wide shoulders

ARENA bandeau bikini for wide back

Credit: Amazon

if you have small hips

Choose panties with onions that are small, short stature and with very bright prints to create a greater sense of volume in this area.

Basic bikini for small hips

Basic bikini for small hips

Basic bikini for small hips

Credit: Amazon

Bikini with print and bows

Bikini with print and bows

Bikini with print and bows

Credit: Amazon

If you want to hide your guts

In this case, select high rise panties solid colors or with horizontal prints and small patterns. He aims to make the top of the bikini more visible.

Bikini with high waist and asymmetrical neckline.

Bikini with high waist and asymmetrical neckline.

Bikini with high waist and asymmetrical neckline.

Credit: Amazon

Cherry high waist bikini

Cherry high waist bikini

Cherry high waist bikini

Credit: Amazon










