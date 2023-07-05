Steam fights money laundering and attacks the CSGO community

July 3, 2023 11:41 PM – Updated July 3, 2023 2:41 PM

Every few months it seems necessary to talk about millions of losses inside Counter-Strike. The skins in this game have taken on a value far beyond what you thought possible when they were introduced, and some of its biggest collectors are counting their digital wealth talking about it. millions of dollars. Now the wave of bans has led to the loss of valuable items, and it seems to be her fault. money laundering scheme.

In an effort to stop illegal activity, Valve has suspended approximately 40 Counter-Strike accounts on its platform’s marketplaces, preventing them from trading items and rendering them effectively worthless. The reason is not clear, but all indications are that this may have been due to serious allegations made within the CS:GO community.

Last month, csgo empirea gambling website based on Counter-Strike and its skins has accused its rival CSGORoll of being cover for money laundering through cryptocurrencies. Running a list of accounts participating in these activities, it turns out that the vast majority fell under this wave of bans, according to the Anglo-Saxon portal Dexerto.

The allegations are so serious that they speak of money laundering reaching almost $13 million Only during May. The administration of CSGOEmpire also stated that one of the participants of the competing portal tried to blackmail him so he didn’t publish his controversial list.





Valve, for its part, has chosen to remain silent, which is logical. Without confirming that the bans are related to illegal operations, now several merchants CS:GO decided desperately sell their stocks on a wave of fear that they have the second wave of bans.

Image: ARM | Neon Rider V on Steam

