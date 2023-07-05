“Sour”: the album of Olivia Rodrigo created history in the United States, know why!

This Friday (30), Olivia Rodrigo started his new musical era with the release of the singlevampire, However, the singer continues to receive awards for her debut album. Album releasing in May 2021″Tart, It also became the fastest in history to have all of its songs certified platinum or more. For RIAA (abbreviation for Recording Industry Association of Americaor in Portuguese, American Recording Industry Association).

with a total of 11 tracks on the standard edition, including greatest hits”.Driver’s license” it is “good 4 u,Tartone won Grammy Awards in the category of Best Pop Vocal Album of the Year 2022. In addition to good reception from critics, who praised the work of First entry From North American, the album was very well received by the public, breaking several records on digital platforms in the last few months.

I only SpotifyFor example, the album currently accumulates more than 8 billion streams, This is more than most artists would achieve by putting all their projects together! at the end of last year, whentraitorAchieved 1 billion plays on the platform, Olivia became First female artist to have four billion dollar tracks in a single album on Spotify, Amazing, isn’t it?

now, beside Olivia Rodrigorapper cardi b is the only artist to have an album with All your songs are certified in platinum categories or higher For RIAAAs “invasion of privacy, So, have you listened to both of these albums?

