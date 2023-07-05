side beauty

Discover the timelessness and chic of side hairstyles with these stylish options that prove the side look never goes out of style. Whether it’s an angular bob or a deep dramatic side part, the chic side makes a bold and versatile statement.

The side part look is a bit like wearing a plunging neckline dress: It’s a little subversive, a little mysterious, and the deeper you go, the more intrigue grows. It’s an easy touch that works on almost any hairstyle, length, or texture — but the extra oomph and flirty it adds to a short cut is undeniable.

forever chic

Apparently, TikTok tried to declare the side part as out of date, but we knew that statement was far from the truth. The side part never goes anywhere. The army of loyal celebrity devotees is proof of that.

look at the stars

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kaia Gerber, Taraji P. Henson, Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Lucy Hale, Selena Gomez and many more Kardashians – the list of celebrities who have adorned the side part is long.

beauty of spontaneity

While side bobs are popular among celebrities, the good news is that you don’t need to be a celebrity stylist to achieve this look. The most important step is finding a bob length that works for you. Once you figure out the length, you can work on styling the side part at home. There is no wrong way to do this.

trial options

Whether you’re a fan of a subtly off-center part or you’re drawn to a deep part with big volume, there are great hairstyles with side parts that you’ll want to try.

expert note

Hair experts like Devin Toth and Raven Hurtado reveal the best tips for styling a side bob. It’s recommended that you start with a length that’s right for you, then experiment with different products to get the look you want.

celebrity inspiration

Celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Gina Kirshenheiter, Taraji P. Henson, Khloe Kardashian and Kristen Stewart provide inspiration with their edgy side-swept looks. From a soft, bouncy bob to a dazzling bob, there is a range of styles to choose from.

power of accessories

Never underestimate the power of a well-chosen accessory. For example, Kerry Washington uses a deep side part to provide more room on one side to showcase two eye-catching hair clips.

straight and straight bobs

The French bob already has a classic, minimalist style. Adding a side part enhances this feel and makes a strong, stylish statement. The key to this look is smoothness—a smooth, silky texture that adds sophistication to the style.

a look for every occasion

Opting for a side part can be the perfect addition to your bob. It can be understated or bold, depending on how deep you decide to make the parting. Whatever your preference, there is always a side part style that works for you. Create drama with a deep side part or keep things subtle with a light side part – no matter your hair style or texture, there’s a side part hairstyle that will make your look stand out.

finish it from the side view

Whichever hairstyle you choose, a side part can add an extra touch of glamor and elegance. It’s the perfect accent to an evening look or can add a touch of sophistication to your everyday style. So why not try a side part on your next hairstyle?