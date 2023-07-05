See all the Prime Video releases of the month

The second half of the year has begun and with the month of July comes a wave of incredible news on Prime Video, one of the biggest streaming services in the world.

The platform has already announced what will be releasing this month, ranging from exclusive movies to series premieres and new seasons.

Better stock up on popcorn for July and prepare the most comfortable spot on the couch, because the launch promises to keep you entertained for a whole month with one novelty after another, without even thinking of stopping this marathon. The premiere list is long and packed with hits loved by the masses!

Amazon Prime Video will release throughout the month of July

Image: All Mobile/Playback

In this first week, the releases are already exciting for Amazon Streaming subscribers. With unforgettable titles that can’t be missed from your playlist.

Below, you can check out the productions and the dates they’re available for Prime Video subscribers. These are the following releases:

July 1st

‘Infiltrating the Klan’

Spike Lee’s film, starring John David Washington as Ron Stallworth, tells the story of a black police officer who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan, a racist group in his town to solve crimes related to the group’s activities. The title also won an Oscar for the screenplay.

‘Skyscraper: Courage Without Limits’

Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber and starring the legendary Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the action and suspense film follows the quest for innocence of an ex-FBI agent who was accused of setting a building on fire.

July 7

‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’

The new horror and drama series stars Justina Machado as Dolores Roach, a young ex-convict who tries to earn a living by working at her friend’s establishment, until she is forced to commit another crime. is not done.

‘Initiative’

The title, directed by John Trengove, tells the story of Zolani (Nakhane), a young man who travels with his community for a circumcision ritual that makes him an adult man in his culture. The plot addresses themes of acceptance and sexuality. It was released as a drama and romance film in 2017.

‘Maximum Alert’

Starring Gerard Butler, this action-thriller revolves around airline pilot Brody, who is forced to land on an island after being struck by lightning. However, the locals threaten the lives of the entire crew, who have to rely on the help of Brody and another passenger accused of murder.

more news

Image: IGN/Playback

In addition to this week’s breakthroughs, there will also be several premieres of spectacular productions with incredible stories worth watching, with an emphasis on “Venom” and “007 – No Time to Die.” Check out the list of other releases for the month of July:

July 9

The first season of the series “Fil ao Amor”.

July 10

reboot From the first season of the series “Takeshi’s Castle”.

July 14

“The Perfect Assassin” by Richard Hughes.

Season 2 of “The Summer That Changed My Life”.

July 15

The 22nd season of the famous series “Lei & Ordem”.

July 17

The film “Nothing is by chance”.

July 19

Thriller “American Executioner” by Wilson Conybier.

21 July

“The Negotiator”, 1st season.

July 22

July 23

“Poison: A Time of Carnage”.

“007 – No Time To Die”, with the famous Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Adapted film “True Love(s)”.

July 28