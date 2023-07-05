Rihanna Celebrates Record on Spotify: “No New Album”

Rihanna/Playback: Instagram @Bagalriri

Rihanna Even without releasing an album since 2016, the world of music continues to break records and make incredible achievements and this time, they celebrate a great milestone coming to Spotify.

The artist and entrepreneur is the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams On the stage. On his social networks, he thanked them by saying: “Bad gal billy. no new album,

He achieved this feat with the hit songs: “diamonds,We found love(featuring Calvin Harris)love on the brain,Live(with Mikki Ekko)this is what you came for(featuring Calvin Harris)i needed,four five seconds(featuring Kanye West and Paul McCartney)Work(featuring Drake)Umbrella(featuring Jay-Z) andlove the way you lie(featuring Eminem).

Rihanna shares powerful pregnant photoshoot and talks about her first child

Rihanna Recently she shared a powerful photo shoot on the beach during her first pregnancy, even though she is expecting her second child, the artist talked about her first child in the caption.

In the caption, she confirms her son’s name by saying: “In honor of my first pregnancy here’s a little series I call ‘Rab Your Boobs’ that embraces motherhood through the magic this body has created! Baby RZA… she has no idea how crazy her momma is, or how obsessed she is with making me,

The baby’s name was first revealed by the Daily Mail, where it was revealed that Rihanna’s son is called RZA Athelstan Meyers, a tribute to Wu-Tang Clan leader, producer and rapper RZA.