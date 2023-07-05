Rihanna bans photos from museum that feature her classic look

Five of Rihanna’s famous looks are on display at the Diva Museum in London.

archive Victoria and Albert Museum The (V&A) opened the Diva exhibition in London last 24th, where it displays over 250 iconic looks used by the most diverse artists. Five famous outfits worn by the singer Rihanna are on display, including her 2023 Oscars dress that showed her pregnant belly, as well as the high-fashion “papal look” worn at the 2018 Met Gala, complete with a jewel-encrusted dress.

However, the music star banned the public from taking pictures of her outfit. While visitors are encouraged to take pictures of clothes worn by other celebrities Cher, Marilyn Monroe and Dame Shirley BasseyIf they try to take picture of any material related to it they can be stopped by security Rihanna,

When a reporter from the Daily Mail recently visited the exhibition, he was advised not to take photographs of the pieces on display. A museum employee told the journalist that the singer herself had personally requested that photographs not be taken. “We didn’t get much explanation other than ‘this was an artist request,’ and I personally can’t think of any possible excuses. These dresses are here because they’ve been photographed wearing them a million different ways,” said one staffer.

Museum staff were unable to explain the reason for the ban and expressed regret over the decision. “I would love to know why, because I have to explain it to people. All I say is, ‘She’s a diva, isn’t she? Let’s leave it there. Visitors find it funny,” the employee said. It is believed that the reason behind the ban was the condition of the singer providing the coveted clothes from her personal collection.

for collection, Rihanna The papal-inspired outfit she wore was given to the museum. met gala of New York in 2018, in addition to a nude dress adorned with over 200,000 Swarovski crystals that she wore to the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in 2014.

Visitors can also see the singer’s transparent maternity dress here oscar In 2023, a black hat and overcoat balenciaga Worn to the 2021 Met Gala and a gray and white ensemble from her 2016 world tour. cathy lett Said that the ban on photos is a strong statement in itself. “It’s a celebration of Exhibition Day and what better example of diva-dome than to ban museum visitors from taking pictures of their clothes?”