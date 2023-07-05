Rich! Taylor Swift could raise record amount with concerts of “The Eraze Tour” and beat the big names in music – Metropolitana FM

Very good! It’s the billionaire queen who calls, isn’t it? Taylor Swift could become the owner of the biggest tour in music history, if all concerts together are predicted to collect over US$1.4 billion (about R$6.7 billion).Eras TourAccording to the magazine forbes,

According to information from the magazine polestarTo see a concert by the international pop muse in the United States, it is necessary to spend about US$250 (about R$ 1,210) and have an average audience of about 54 thousand people for each of the 38 performances by the end of June. . ,

So far, US$300 million (over R$1 billion) has been received from proceeds from the tour’s shows, with about US$110 million (about R$484 million) going directly to the singer’s bank account, deducting promotional expenses. After and production cost. Point to be noted is thatEras TourExpected to be finished in 2024 itself! This will allow Diva to earn even more money!

Taylor Is the Cover of Pollstar Magazine’s Mid-Year Issue, Launching Tomorrow! Will We Finally Have “The Eras Tour” Boxscore? pic.twitter.com/vZjs4RrH74 — taylor swift brazil (@taylorswiftbr) 25 June 2023

What are the three most profitable tours in the history of the music business?

according to a list released by the magazine forbesThe three most profitable tours of all time in the history of the music business are:

farewell yellow brick road tripsinger’s Elton Johnwhich raised US$853 million (about R$4.3 billion). splitsinger’s Ed Sheerangenerated US$776 million (about R$3.9 billion). U2 360ºfrom the band u 2which earned US$736 million (approximately R$3.7 billion).

