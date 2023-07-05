RECORD TV – FILM PROGRAMMING FROM JULY 8 TO 9

view movie schedule record tv From 8 to 9 July.

cine aventura

Saturday, 7/8 – 3 PM

“Hotel Transylvania 2”

HD with audio description

Original title: Hotel Transylvania 2

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi and David Spade.

Genre: Animation

Distributor: Sony Pictures

exposure

Synopsis: The vampire Mavis and the human Jonathan get married and continue to live at the Hotel Transylvania, as Dracula offers his son-in-law a job. He really wants his daughter to be near him, especially when she becomes pregnant. Excited by this news, Dracula hopes that his grandson is a real vampire and is constantly on the lookout for signs that this will happen. However, little Dennis is about to turn five and, at least for now, everything indicates that he is a normal human.

super screen

Saturday, 07/08 – 23:00

“Avenger from Yugoslavia” – phenomenal

HD with audio description

Titulo Original: Kill ‘Em All

Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Autumn Reeser, Peter Stormare, Maria Conchita Alonso, Daniel Bernhardt and Chris Van Damme.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: After a shootout, Philippe (Jean-Claude Van Damme), a mysterious man, arrives at a hospital on the verge of death. Soon after, the alien gang goes there to hunt him with the aim of ending his life. The lone witness is a nurse, who must face an FBI investigation, opening a new avenue of international intrigue and retribution.

cine mayor

Sunday, 09/07 – 14 PM

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

HD with audio description

Titulo Original: Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl, Kristanna Loken, Claire Danes, David Andrews and Mark Famiglietti.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: The first battle between humans and the artificial intelligence of the Skynet company is about to take place. Intent on eliminating one of the humans’ leaders, John Connor (Nick Stahl), the machines send a new Terminator cyborg in pursuit: TX (Kristana Loken). T-800 Cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) returns to the scene to protect her once again. check rating