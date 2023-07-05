Rav Alejandro to release next album ‘Playa Saturno’ this week

Rav Alejandro’s fourth album, ‘Playa Saturno’ should follow the same creative line as the artist’s last album

Published on 07/04/2023

Raw Alejandro This Monday, 3 announced that he would be releasing his next studio album, which is set to be released on July 7 (Friday). Officer beach saturnoThe album should continue the creative line already seen in the third album. saturn (2022).

I don’t know when I’ll make another record, so I hope you guys enjoy it for now. Now, I will relax and enjoy, keep learning whatever comes my way in life. See you on tour in Europe and Latin America. Love all”.

However this year Raw Alejandro Landing in Brazil for the first time with his third album “Saturno Tour”, gives reggaeton other possibilities – beyond pop textures – including the underground world of the 90s and the freestyle of the 80s and 90s.

K’s Fiancé is also known as the “Father of Modern Reggaeton”. rosalia With whom he recently released an EP R & R (2023) – Comes to São Paulo with the universe saturn (2022) for a solo performance on 2 November in Vibra.

He commented, “Saturn is the planet of Capricorn, and also the planet of sadness and nostalgia.” Raw Alejandro in an interview with the newspaper the new York Times, And he added: “They also say that this is the planet that represents hard work, ambition, persistence and sacrifice. It’s something I identify with.”