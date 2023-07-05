Producer says live-action ‘Barney & Friends’ movie will be ‘for adults’

The live-action version of the children’s program “Barney and Friends” promises to be much different than many imagined. In an interview with The New Yorker (via Omlet), executive producer of the feature, Kevin McKeonsaid that the film would address “millennial angst”, and would not be produced for children.

“We are leaning more into the millennial concern of intellectual property than doing something for the children. It’s really a project for adults,” McKeon said.

Kevin He concluded his speech by saying that “(the film) it will focus on some of the trials and tribulations of growing up with Barney, of being near thirty – just the level of disillusionment within the generation. (…) It’s too much for us.” Will be bold and really emphasize that we are here to make art.

“Barney and Friends” originally aired on PBS Kids, which was a huge success in the 90s and 2000s. The children’s series that followed a big purple dinosaur was also responsible for revealing big stars, such as Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez it is Debby Ryan,

actor daniel kaluya In addition to signing on to produce, Will also be responsible for bringing Barney to life in the new feature. In 2019, the actor revealed that he decided to participate in the project because “Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of us’ childhoods, but then he disappeared into the shadows, misunderstood”. The film has no release date yet.