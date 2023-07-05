Pokémon Go turns 7: the game that revolutionized smartphones | Video game

You can count on the fingers of one hand the video games that in the 21st century have revolutionized the way games are played for millions of players around the planet. Among Us Fortnite, Candy Crush, Call of Duty and of course Pokémon Go.

Augmented reality game Niantic Designed to be played on smartphones, it changed the rules 7 years ago. The title is celebrating its seventh anniversary and what better place to throw a party.

For this reason, the company has prepared a full calendar of events and additional content that will be released over the next 7 days to commemorate each year of the life of Pokémon Go.

Every day you can enjoy different bonuses that will change: shiny Gimmigul Coins and different Pokémon. It will also celebrate the return of a very special skillful investigation and more!

From Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:00 AM to Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM local time, new costumed Pokémon will debut during the event: Wartortle with a party hat or Blastoise at a party. party hat. And if you’re lucky, you might even meet Shiny!

Among other things event bonuses, there will be more chances to make happy friendships and more chances to get lucky Pokémon in the exchange. You can get 7, 77 or more Gimmigul Coins by spinning a Pokéstop with a Gold Lure Module. In addition to all of the above, every day of the 7th Anniversary Party will have its own bonuses: double experience for capturing Pokémon, double stardust, double candy, half their hatching distance, double friendship level, double candy for transferring Pokémon, double XP for their development…

Field research tasks dedicated to the anniversary will be available.. Complete them to earn encounters with starter Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Cyndaquil, Mudkip, and more. Certain Field Research tasks will also grant Mega Energy from the following Pokémon: Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken, Swampert…