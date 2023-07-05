Pokémon GO is celebrating its 7th anniversary with more holiday content | Niantic | video games | Android | iOS | DEPO-GAME

Pokémon GO it has a lot more content for the whole community. The game has been on the market for 7 years and has conquered millions of users around the world. It was originally released in 2016 and became one of the games with the most active players in its first year; little by little they lost users and in 2017 came a big update of Community Days.

It was the latter that brought the gameplay to life as it invited millions of people around the world to take to the streets to capture a particular creature. They could get a lot of experience, get a Pokémon in its shiny version, and if it evolved, during the event hours, get a unique move.

Pokémon GO 7th Anniversary

Niantic announced that an anniversary event will be held from July 6 to 12. Which will be full of themed content such as Wartortle in a party hat and Blastoise in a party hat. It is these two creatures that can appear in their shiny or multi-colored versions.

“There’s always something going on in the world of Pokémon GO, and our seventh anniversary is coming soon!

Join the 7th Anniversary Party to receive rotating bonuses, shiny Gimmigul Coins and different Pokémon every day, plus we’re celebrating the return of a special Master Research story and more!”, — said Niantic in the announcement of the event.

event bonuses

Higher chance of making happy friendships.

Increased the chance to get a Lucky Pokémon when trading.

You can get 7, 77 or more Gimmigul Coins by spinning a Pokéstop with a Gold Lure Module. In addition to all of the above, every day of the 7th Anniversary Party will have its own bonus! These bonuses will be valid from 0:00 to 23:59 local time every day.

July 6th: Double experience for catching Pokémon.

July 7th: Double Stardust for Capturing Pokémon.

July 8th: Double candy for capturing Pokémon.

July 9: Half the hatch distance required to place eggs in the incubator that day.

July 10th: Friendship level will increase twice as fast.

July 11th: Double candy for transferring Pokémon.

July 12th: Double XP with Evolving Pokémon.

wild pokemon

Squirtle in party hat

Pikachu in a cake costume

meowth

ponita

Togedemaru

Galarian Ponita

absolute

July 6:

Bulbasaur in a party hat

Charmander in a party hat

July 7:

Chikorite

Cyndaquil

totodile

July 8:

July 9:

July 10:

July 11:

July, 12:

Meetings with research tasks on the anniversary theme will also be organized. Bulbasaur, Cyndaquil, and Mudkip are some of the starter Pokémon that can be obtained by completing research tasks.

Pokémon, Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Sceptile, Blaziken, and Swampert are some of the ones that will get mega energy from field research.

