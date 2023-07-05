Pokémon Go Birthday: Celebration Date, Events, and Gifts

How to get tickets to Pokémon GO events.

Niantic is in full celebration seventh anniversary from Pokémon GO, and in honor of this event, we have prepared a unique event that will be held from July 6 to 12. During this period, coaches will have the opportunity to enjoy various activities and rewards.

One of the main attractions of this event is the opportunity catch pokemon every day different. Each day will be marked by the appearance of certain Pokémon, allowing players to expand their collection.

In addition, rotating bonuses will be awarded, including valuable gimmigul coins and the return of the Master’s History of Investigation in its brilliant version.

As part of the celebration, new Pokémon will be introduced to the game, such as Wartortle And explode with a party hat. Trainers will also be able to use Squirtle Candy to transform these Pokémon into their festive look.

In addition, improvements have been made to interactions, such as an increased chance for a Lucky Friendship and a chance for Pokémon to become a Lucky Pokémon during a trade.

pokestops they will also play an important role in the event. By spinning a PokéStop with the Gold Lure module, players will have a better chance of getting 7, 77, or more Gimmigul Coins.

Every day 7th anniversary will offer exclusive bonuses such as increase in speed increase friendship levelsdouble the candy and stardust per Pokémon caught, and half the distance needed to hatch eggs placed in incubators.

As for raids, trainers will be able to challenge powerful Pokémon. Magneton, Lapras, Flareon, Snorlax and Sileo will appear in three-stars, and Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres will be able to capture five-stars. For those looking for even more experiences, there will be the opportunity to take on Mega Blastoise able colorful in mega raids.

Field research tasks will focus on the theme of the anniversary, including meetings with the first companions. Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Cyndaquil, Mudkip and many more. In addition, during Time Investigation, players will have a chance to encounter Pikachu wearing a party hat.

couldn’t miss community day especially for the holidays. On Sunday, July 9, Squirtle will be the top Pokémon in a three-hour Classic Event, giving players the chance to earn exclusive rewards.

Finally, for those wishing to continue the holiday, an online store Pokémon GO From July 6 to July 10, a special Anniversary Box will be offered, containing everything you need to fully enjoy this unique event.

They are different ticket types for Pokémon GO events in the real world, which are distributed as follows:

– Through a purchase at in-game store.

– In order of arrival.

– Through random drawings, giving the opportunity to purchase tickets.

To purchase tickets from the in-game store, players must complete the following steps:

– In the map view, select Main Menu.

– Touch Store.

– Select the image of the event or the ticket you want to buy.

– Click the “Buy” button.

– After the purchase is made, a confirmation message will appear stating that the ticket was purchased correctly.

– The ticket will be visible in the player’s bag.

– In addition to buying tickets for yourself, you can also gift tickets to other Coaches for virtual events.

To purchase tickets for real-world events, players must complete the following steps:

– Open the Pokémon GO app.

– In the map view, press the main menu button.

– Touch Events.

– All futures will appear on the next page live eventswith the nearest one above.

– It is important to note that currently only registered coach accounts during the registration process, they will be able to use the tickets. Tickets are also non-refundable and cannot be transferred to other accounts.

– If tickets for a first-come, first-served event are still available, the “Tickets available” next to the specified event.

– Players must select the date and time they want to visit, buy tickets for their friends (see section “Reserve tickets for other coaches” below) and enter your billing information to complete your purchase.

– On the payment confirmation page Order numberand a confirmation email will also be received at the address provided before payment.