Part 2′ shows epic science fiction conclusion



Photo: Disclosure/Warner Bros./Modern Popcorn

Warner Bros. Instead, the new trailer for ‘Dune: Part 2’, full of predictions and epic weather, has been released. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film is one of the most anticipated science fiction productions of the year.

Based on Frank Herbert’s bestseller ‘Dune’, the feature is a continuation of the film adaptation releasing in 2021, bringing back Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the roles of Paul Atreides and Chaney, respectively.

In ‘Dune’, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) travels to Arrakis, the most iconic and sandy planet in the universe. When his family faces a coup d’état, he flees the conflict and teams up with the locals to discover the secret of the planet’s precious spice and its connection to giant insects. The drama was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and won 6.

In ‘Dune: Part 2’, Atreides teams up with Chani and Freeman to take revenge on those who destroyed his family. The trailer shows Paul riding on the back of a giant sand worm across the desert of Arrakis and fulfilling his role in an ancient prophecy to lead new allies to seek revenge against those responsible for his father’s death. Used to be.

In the novelties, the bald Austin Butler (“Elvis”) is cast as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), and Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) is cast as Emperor Shaddam IV’s (Christopher) daughter. Introduced as Princess Irulen. Walker). New scenes also highlight the impending war, in which Paul, now blue-eyed from ingesting the mysterious Freeman drug, is leading a massive army.

The continuation also includes the return of Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem, in addition to Léa Seydoux (“Crimes of the Future”).

‘Dune: Part 2’ is set to release in Brazil on November 2 – a day ahead of its release in the USA.