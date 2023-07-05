Paraibana is the ‘darling’ of haute couture brands

The Paraiba native has become the darling of haute couture brands. GK’s first day in Paris already yielded some highlights, such as a meeting with pop diva Camila Cabello.

On the first day of Haute Couture week, an event that influences the world of fashion, GK started off by attending the Schiaparelli show. This is the second time that the Paraíba woman has been invited by the brand, and she has taken up the issue of remembering her origins in the publication thanks to Stories.

“And for the second time we started with a brand that a girl from the interior of Paraiba, in her beloved city of Solânia, only dreamed of and today she is on the front lines.”

After the Schiaparelli fashion show, the influencer changed clothes in honor of Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen.

In February, the woman from Paraiba participated in the second edition of the program and was considered included 4th most relevant influencer,

Regarded as one of the most pioneering and innovative fashion designers today, Iris is known for her surreal creations that appear to be taken from a work of fiction.

During the Iris Van Herpen fashion show, GK met diva Camila Cabello, singer of the hit ‘Havana’ and former member of the group Fifth Harmony.

In quick conversation, Cuban said “I like Brazil” “I speak Portuguese, a little”.

Bus Camila Cabello and GK together at the Iris Van Herpen show in Paris.pic.twitter.com/K5FyQlDvwV – tracklist (@tracklist) 3 July 2023

brand partnership

Gkay also announced her first partnership with haute couture brand, Tony Ward Couture, alongside American influencer Tessa Brooks, Thai actress Araya Alberta Hargate and Chinese actress Fan Bingbing.