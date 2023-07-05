Overwatch: Genesis – Part One: Dawn

Overwatch: date, time and how to watch Genesis – Part One: Dawn, animated series based on the game

Get ready to dive into the story of the Omnic Crisis and see your favorite characters in action! Blizzard will soon be releasing Genesis – Part One: Dawn, the first episode of an animated miniseries that explores the events leading up to the original Overwatch game. In this article, we will provide you with all the details on how to watch it for free, as well as the broadcast time depending on your country.

History of the Omnic Crisis

The plot of the series centers on the Omnic Crisis, a conflict that erupted when omnics, robots created by humans to help build the perfect society, rebelled against their creators, resulting in a ruthless war. To deal with this threat, an international force known as Overwatch was formed.

Led by the charismatic soldier Jack Morrison, also known as Soldier 76, and the resourceful scientist Gabriel Reyes, also known as the Reaper, the Overwatch team has assembled a diverse group of heroes with extraordinary abilities. These heroes include Tracer, Winston, Mercy, Reinhardt, Widowmaker and many more, each with their own story and unique set of abilities.

Series availability and free viewing

While there’s no word yet on whether upcoming episodes will also feature the Omnic Crisis, at least the gaming community will be able to get up close and personal with Overwatch’s most recognizable characters like Reaper, Reinhardt, and Ana.

All episodes will be available on the PlayOverwatch YouTube channel. Simply click on the play window in this article to be notified of the premiere.

Genesis Part One: Opening Hours at Dawn

Genesis – Part One: Dawn will premiere on July 6 at 9:00 AM PT. Below we provide you with the broadcast schedule for Spanish-speaking countries:

Peru, Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia: 11:00.

Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay and Venezuela: 12:00.

Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 13:00.

Spain: 18:00.

