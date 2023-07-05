Over 65,000 people will attend DreamHack 2023 this weekend at Feria Valencia – Technology

AUDIO: link to the audio file is available at the end of the text The 45,000 m2 event offers traditional events and new events such as the League of Legends Super League.

The new edition of DreamHack Valencia, the largest video game and digital entertainment festival in Spain, which starts on Friday in this city, will attract more than 65,000 people in person and numerous online fans and followers.

The event will take place next Friday, July 7th and Sunday, July 9th at Feria Valencia, where 45,000 square meters have been reserved for this event, with a public area, toilet and seating area, and an exhibition area with all DreamHack content, as well as 50 kilometers of cable and 5 kilometers of optimum fiber have been installed to ensure a good connection and that everything works well.

Also included are 8,000 IP addresses and two 20 gigabyte processors for “correct” browsing speed. This was announced on Tuesday at the presentation of DreamHack Valencia 2023 by the Advisor for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the capital of Valencia, Paula Llobet; the director of this festival, Javier Carrión; and commercial director of Feria Valencia, Jorge Fombellida.

Tickets for DreamHack Valencia 2023 are already on sale on the festival’s official website: https://dreamhack.es/. The organization stressed that 95% of tickets have already been sold to date and indicated that advance sales have increased by 50% compared to the summer of 2022.

https://dreamhack.es/.

The July 2023 edition features a plethora of events that combine the traditional elements that define the festival’s identity each year, as well as novelties from the current video game scene, such as the League of Legends Super League (LOL), which takes place for the first time at DreamHack Valencia. , with two personal days during which ten games will be played and ten great teams of this league will take part, one of the most important esports competitions in Spain.

These teams include Los Heretics, created by streamer and YouTuber TheGrefg; KOI, created by influencer, streamer and YouTuber Ybay and former footballer Gerard Piqué; giants; Barça eSports or the reigning champions of this Super League, Movistar Riders. All of them will fight for victory on the stage, which is designed for more than 2500 spectators, as Jorge Fombellida stressed.

Carrión indicated that the festival would include esports competition with video games such as Rocket League, Fortnite or CSGO; LAN tournaments; concerts, such as the one offered by YouTuber and pianist Eleska; sports competition ground in cooperation with Valencia Basket; a local Pokemon GO event; indie zone; cosplay contests; and a K-pop dance competition.

In addition, this DreamHack will host the second stop of the Iberian International tournament, bringing together the best Clash Royale players from around the world. It will be a LAN zone, a space that brings players together under one roof and connection, which will include exclusive tournaments for LAN Party participants in the following games: CS:GO, VALORANT, Fortnite, StarCraft, Rocket League, League of Legends and Autumn guys .

Another highlight of the festival will be DreamHack Fighters with the Brawlhalla International tournament or the Super Smash Bros and Street Fighter 6 competitions. Added to this is Beat The Pro in Apex Legends, the “blockchain space” where the Cybertitans and Elemental Raiders tournaments will take place. , as well as the Indie Zone, where gamers can enjoy 30 new video games developed both nationally and in Valencia.

The festival was first held in Valencia in 2010 and has managed to position itself as “one of the most important competitions in video games, technology and esports in Spain”. Two events held in this city in 2022, in July and December, had an indirect impact of around 20 million euros.

In this case, the impact on the Valencian capital is expected to be around 10 million euros and about 300 jobs will be created.

“THE DEVELOPING SECTOR”

Paula Llobet underlined “all the support of the local government” that this meeting was born in 2010, and assured that the now recently released Valencian chief who forms the PP wants to “give it a very important boost again”. The mayor assured that ‘esports’ and video games are ‘an emerging sector with great potential’, with 20% annual growth and more than 9.5% job creation growth.

Llobet confirmed that “we should appreciate” hosting “the most important gaming and esports event” in Spain in Valencia, and pointed out that the festival “positions” the capital of Valencia “throughout Spain, from Europe and even from all over the world.”

“The city council wants to bet on the innovative and open Valencia, which is positioned as a leader,” said a representative of the municipality, who also highlighted the importance of the learning and innovative environment that this city has in this area. At the same time, he recalled that he had “the first video game school in Spain, ESAT, the best in the entire state and the seventh in the world.”

Paula Llobet stated that Universitat Politècnica is joining this with a “gaming” “hub” that is working towards having a specific department.” to work so that the sector grows, and the city has an industry of opportunities for developing professional careers, innovations and entrepreneurship,” the mayor said.

“LEVEL OF DEMAND IS HIGHER”

“We are proud to be able to work with the city council to position Valencia and help the city continue to grow in the ‘gaming’ sector,” added Javier Carrión. In addition to emphasizing the commitment to the national offering and its novelties, he praised the decision “always with reference content around the world” as the highest Clash Royale competition with players from countries around the world.

Jorge Fombellida assured that “the level of demand is increasing every year” and said that for this reason, DreamHack presents a “challenge” for Feria Valencia, which is welcomed “with great enthusiasm”. Similarly, he confirmed that previous figures are exceeded with each appointment.

———————

Media content:

Audio: Llobet’s Statements on DreamHack Valencia 2023 Celebrations

Duration: 00:50

Download link: https://audio.europapress.es/auth?v=783252&p=1

https://audio.europapress.es/auth?v=783252&p=1

———————