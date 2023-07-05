OpenAI Disables Bing Web Browsing Feature Due to User Abuse

The creator of ChatGPT, OpenAI, has disabled the “Browse with Bing” web browsing feature due to user abuse.

“We have learned that the beta version of ChatGPT Browse can sometimes display content differently than we want,” OpenAI wrote in a Monday post.

OpenAI pointed to cases where a ChatGPT Plus subscriber asked a chatbot for the full text of a URL, and ChatGPT showed them the full text, bypassing paywalls and privacy settings.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers have access to features not available to free users, including access to the more powerful GPT-4, Browse with Bing, and the GPT-4 plugin store.

“As of July 3, 2023, we have disabled the Browse with Bing beta feature as a precaution while we work on it to do the right thing for content owners,” OpenAI said.

In February, Microsoft, which has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI, integrated ChatGPT into its Bing browser. In March, OpenAI released GPT-4, and navigation was added to the chatbot in May.

Even though OpenAI disables browsing with Bing, several GPT-4 plugins allow users to ask the chatbot to read URLs and PDFs and ask questions about the content of the provided link.

“OpenAI appears to be working against paid ChatGPT Plus users,” a ChatGPT Plus user said on the OpenAI forum. “This time they remove the navigation because it reads the content of the site that the user is requesting? Come on, that’s what I’m paying Plus for.”

OpenAI hasn’t given a timeline for when Browsing with Bing will be enabled again, but said it’s working as quickly as possible to bring the feature back online.

“Very grateful to the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who helped us test the navigation feature,” OpenAI tweeted. “That’s why we started with a beta, we got very valuable feedback, we learned a lot, and we’ll be up and running again soon.”

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for comment.