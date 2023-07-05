One Thing Stephenie Meyer Would Change About ‘Twilight’

Arriving on bookstore shelves in 2005, “Twilight” stood out among other titles and became a world bestseller, even being named by Time magazine as one of the 100 best books written for youth, as That is told by Intrinsic Publishing House.

The plot featuring the romance of human Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen became a saga that spawned three more books as well as a film franchise when its story was adapted for the big screen in five feature films between 2008 and 2012. was adapted. kirsten stewart it is Robert Pattinson In the skin of a hero.

Furthermore, in April 2023, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the storyline that erupted on the pages and came to life in theaters would be featured in another type of media, as fans would be able to follow the story episode by episode through a TV series. . which is in the early stages of development by Lionsgate Television.

Although the saga has been successful and remains updated to this day, the creators of the novel, Stephenie MeyerIn a 2020 interview with Bustle, he revealed that there is one thing he would like to see changed in the books and movies.

What Would Stephenie Meyer Change In ‘Twilight’?

In a conversation about the book, which describes the plot of Twilight from the perspective of Edward Cullen, “Midnight Sun” or “Sol da Meia-Noite” in the title in Portuguese, Meyer revealed that while writing the new title, they realized that it took a long time for Edward to say that he loved Bella, as he would have had the openness to reveal it at other moments in the saga.

As noted by the author herself, she should have said three words at the beginning of the story, as well as stating that not being able to change this information is somewhat “disappointing”.

When I was writing Twilight, things felt right… but I realized that[Edward]must have told[Bella]that he loved her already. There’s no way he didn’t say that. There were points where I said, ‘Yeah, he must have said it right here.’ And I can’t change that. It’s very disappointing,” he explained.

She further claims that the perfect opportunity came long before the Cullen family baseball game, where Edward originally expresses his feelings for the human as seen in the second half of the book. This is because, in the Mayor’s view, he could have done so immediately after rescuing Bella in Port Angeles.