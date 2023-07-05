Olivia Rodrigo is back! Watch the video for the new single “Vampire”

Three Time Grammy® Award Winner Olivia Rodrigo makes his triumphant return to the limelight with the arrival of his latest single, “Vampire”, which is now available across all digital platforms.

Released through Geffen Records, the 20-year-old singer-songwriter co-wrote the track with producer Daniel Negro, with whom she previously collaborated on her debut album, “Tart,

The new song is accompanied by a music video directed by Petra Collins and is now available on Olivia’s official YouTube channel, where it has accumulated over three billion views. “Vampire” marks the beginning of a new era for the singer and the single is a “must-see”.Courage”, her second studio album, is due for release in September.

My second album “GUTS” will be released on 8th September. I’m so proud of this record and can’t wait to share it with all of you. You can pre-save now Now, the singer wrote on her Instagram to her more than 32 million followers.

The new single marks the young artist’s first new music since May 2021, when he broke records with the release of “.Tart, “Vampire” reflects the sound of an artist who is firmly in control, mature, courageous and confident. Olivia Rodrigo fans can order now music Store Special limited edition physical version of “Vampire”, containing the first demo of the single.

Olivia Rodrigo continues to write with fearless honesty, a quality that has endeared her to audiences since releasing her breakthrough single “Driver’s License” in January 2021. The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first song. History reaching 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify. Certified with quintuple platinum in the United States, “Driver’s License” also resonated globally, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The triple platinum single “Déjà Vu” and the quadruple platinum “Good 4 U” (which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart) led to the release of the singer’s first full-length album.

,Tart”, her debut album, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and became the chart’s longest-running top 10 debut in the 21st century – and the first album to spend a full year in the top spot. Upon release, the album received the most US audio streams ever for a female debut album and broke the record for most streamed albums in a week by a female artist on Spotify.

Named Best Album of 2021 by Rolling Stone and honored as one of the Best Albums of 2021 by The New York Times,”Tart“Today it’s quadruple platinum in the US. Disc has sold over 17 million albums globally, with over 40 billion streams worldwide. All 11 of the album’s tracks were certified gold by the RIAA and entered the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100, making Olivia Rodrigo the first female artist to have 11 or more songs in the top 30 simultaneously.

She received seven GRAMMY® nominations – including nominations in each of the four major categories – and won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY® Awards. She was named Breakthrough Artist at the American Music Awards, Woman of the Year at Billboard’s 2022 Women in Music Awards, and Singer of the Year at both the ASCAP Pop Music Awards and Variety Hitmakers. It has also received seven Billboard Awards, one Brit Award, one Juno and one NME Award. “Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)” also won the award for Best Music Documentary at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. In 2022, the singer begins her first world tour – a sold-out project that has taken her to more than 40 cities in North America and Europe.

Focusing on intimate storytelling and crafting iconic hooks, Olivia Rodrigo effortlessly amassed a passionate fanbase and ascended to the pinnacle of pop. His music has become an integral part of the soundtrack of this era. With “Vampire,” she is set to begin an exciting new chapter.