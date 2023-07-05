New offers in the PS Store for PS4 and PS5 with many discounts

The PS Store has new digital sales, lots of games for PlayStation consoles at the lowest price, in standard or special editions.

sony come back with your offers in the PS Store for PS4 and PS5, consoles from Game console they have many games with big decline To minimum price which can be expanded many times with PS Plus.

Among the initial examples we have The Crew 2 from 4.99 euros with a 90% discount and its Gold edition for 8.99 euros. Also Saints Row with a 60% discount for 27.99 euros; all of its editions are also discounted.

Among other games at a lower price, there is a lot of variety and we will try to match. Fighting, RPG, sandbox, driving and more to choose from in one or the other Sony PlayStation console.

The offers themselves have not yet been activated through official channels, but most of them will be valid with this discount until the end of July.

As always, at first we leave a few as highlights, and at the end of the article others will be available, more straightforward and with the price already indicated.

New sales in the PS Store at the lowest prices for PS4 and PS5

Red Dead Redemption 2: Definitive Edition, with offer 70% and for €29.99 .

. Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Pack featuring 40% discount and for €51.99 ; With PS+ costs 47.99 euros. .

; With . Plague Story Pack With 30% discount and for €55.99 .

With . Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition offer 45% and for €49.49 .

. Dead Island 2 Gold Edition 20% discount and for €71.99 .

. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, being 65% discount and for €13.99 .

. Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition and Whale Shark map with offer 60% and for €23.99 .

. UFC 4, with 90% discount and for €6.99 .

. Borderlands 3: Definitive Edition 70% discount and for €29.99 .

. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto Offer 80% and for €9.99.

Quick discounts? Dragon Ball: The Breakers for €9.99, Subnautica for €11.99, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 for €8.99, Hazelight set for €22.19, Triple Assassin’s Creed Pack: Black Flag, Unity and Syndicate for €19.99, Cult Of The Lamb for €26.24, Far Cry Primal for €7.49, Mafia III: Definitive Edition for €9, 89 euros or Middle Earth: Shadow Pack for 12.59 euros.

Overdone! 2 – Gourmet Edition for €11.99 (€9.99 with PS+), The Quarry – Deluxe Edition for €28.04, Package “Absolute deduction” for €35.99 (€29.99 with PS+), Session: Skate Sim – Deluxe Edition for €29.99 (€26.99 with PS+), Days Gone for €15.99, Visage for €17.49 (€13.99 with PS+), Diablo II: Resurrected for €13.19 or Yakuza: Like A Dragon Hero Edition for 17.49 euros.

And here we were able to get, although there are many playstation digital store Go. The rest is up to you, because discounted games start to number in the hundreds.

New PS Store sales leave plenty of deals at the lowest price on PS4 and PS5Will you lose them?