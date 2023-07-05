Naldo claims he used false fame to take advantage of his career in music

In a recent interview, Naldo revealed what drew him to his famous stories.

In recent months we can see its return naldo benny media headlines. The singer, who was one of the biggest names in music in the last decade, returned with a different strategy, choosing lines and sayings that would go viral and grab the attention of internet users. Ten years ago, there was no one who did not know about Naldo. Incredible hits like “Amor de Chocolat”, “Chantilly” and “Se Joga” turned them into main icons of Brazilian music that summer, representing a pop version of carioca funk.

In a recent interview given to a newspaper Earth, naldo Discovered to have been forgotten by a large part of its audience, it decided to bet on the power of the memes that take over the social network, directing itself towards somewhat questionable content. “It all started when I participated in a program on Rede TV, a program that should not have had such an impact”, he began.

“But they took away a part of the show where I talk about the time I met Chris Brown in New York and started making memes,” Naldo says. She and the American singer already followed each other on Instagram and at the time, when she got close to Chris Brown, she told his security: “That’s my brother, leave it here!”.

“Someone will come over, post a picture with Beyoncé and write ‘That’s my sister!’. Or with Fausto, or with (Lewis) Hamilton. ‘Leave it here, that’s my brother!’ Everyone posted it!” Singer said. Later, the banter by comedians such as Yuri Markle and Mauricio Meirelles was fueled by Naldo’s reports of how basketball legend LeBron James (to whom he was introduced by his friend and Brazilian star Anderson Varejão, then in the NBA) a Jealous of the couple. He was wearing Nike sneakers, and about the day the sports brand invited him to visit one of its offices, “a special place for special people.”

“I did a concert here at Ateiro do Flamengo to launch the shirt for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil! Whenever I went to the United States, Nike prepared a gift for me. And then they took me to this place. Gone”, recalls the singer, who at a carnival, at the height of his success, visited American star Will Smith at the Fasano Hotel in Rio and escorted him to the window to look at the crowd. On the street singing ‘Amor of Chocolate’ (the video is still circulating on the internet). “At first, I was really annoyed by all this. After stardom, when you didn’t see anything happening, just people playing around. I Could have been sad… The internet is cruel. I had no one and there I was, I was being shot. They didn’t respect my achievements, my history!”

