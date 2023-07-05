nail polish colors that are going to explode this winter

If you love the coldest season of the year, you’ll be happy to know nail polish colors Will fly this winter. including the Pantone Magenta was chosen as the color of the year.

The fact is that the winter palette brings a range of shades that will reflect your personality with great dexterity. Check out some bold colors that you can bet on while choosing your next nail polish.

dusky blue

Want to try a new color without attracting so much attention? Bet on a dark blue color with a gray background. You can also play with different finishes, creating a shiny french on a matte background.