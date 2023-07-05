nail polish colors that are going to explode this winter
If you love the coldest season of the year, you’ll be happy to know nail polish colors Will fly this winter. including the Pantone Magenta was chosen as the color of the year.
The fact is that the winter palette brings a range of shades that will reflect your personality with great dexterity. Check out some bold colors that you can bet on while choosing your next nail polish.
dusky blue
Want to try a new color without attracting so much attention? Bet on a dark blue color with a gray background. You can also play with different finishes, creating a shiny french on a matte background.
sugar white
Did you know this is the model’s favorite nail polish? hailey bieber, When she revealed her obsession with glazed doughnuts, we started valuing lighter and less saturated colors on nails. You can bet on the holographic versions with blue and pink glitter in the background.
Magenta
This color is neither pink nor burgundy. Pantone chose magenta as the color of the year for 2023, and it’s a must-have for those looking to diversify the red and pink palette on their nails in this cold climate.
milk cream
Shades of brown are extremely comfortable and cute. There are many shades of it, from a light and caramelized version to the brown color of a leather shoe. Dulce de leche color is one of the favorite colors for winters.
metallic grapes
The coldest season of the year gives us the opportunity to discover other endings nail polish, Metallic, sparkling and matte are some of the nail polish trends for winters. The off purple color adds a fun touch to your look.
mouse gray
no one lives only in black and white NailsHuh? Gray tones are highly sophisticated and contemporary. You can bet on metallic or creamy versions that have a touch of winter.
francinha
Rain or shine, this technique works well any time of year, with or without the design. The important thing is to choose your favorite colors and enjoy nail art.
Carla has been a journalist since 2017, but has been working with entertainment since 2014. She is 27 years old, lives in São Paulo and likes to keep up on social networks. Can be found on Instagram under the name @fannykyta.