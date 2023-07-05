Mew Shinning Returns to Pokémon GO to Celebrate Its 7th Anniversary: ​​Here’s How to Catch It

It’s been 7 years since the release. Pokémon GO And Niantic He plans to celebrate this anniversary in style with special Pokémon appearances and many other surprises for his community. From 6 to 12 July players Pokémon GO you can enjoy special anniversary eventbeing able to find the strangest creatures like Mew Shinning.

Here we present all the details.

Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary Party

The event will be dedicated to the appearance of the first Pokémon of each generation. The game debuts Niantic’s Wartortle with the Party Hat and Blastoise with the Party Hat, both of which can be obtained by evolving the Squirtle with said accessory.

event bonuses the following:

Higher chance of making happy friendships.

Chance to find 7.77 Gimmigul Coins when spinning PokeStops with the Gold Lure module.

Increased the chance for Pokémon to become Lucky Pokémon when trading.

July 6th: Double Capture XP

July 7th: Double Stardust for Conquests

July 8: Double Catch candy

July 9th: Halfway to hatching eggs

July 10: Friendship level increases twice as fast

July 11: double translation candy

July 12: Double experience for evolution.

Throughout the whole event will appear more often:

Squirtle in party hat

Pikachu with a cake cap

meowth

ponita

Togedemaru

Galarian Ponita

absolute

In addition, there will be a rotation of Pokemon on each day of the event:

July 6

Bulbasaur in a party hat

Charmander in a party hat

Squirtle in party hat

July 7

Chikorite

Cyndaquil

totodile

July 8

July 9

July 10

July 11

Chespin

fennekin

grenus

July, 12

In raids, you will be able to find many of the aforementioned Pokémon, in addition to Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mega Blastoise.

How to make Mew sparkle

To make Mew shine, you must Get the quest “All in One #151”.such as it will be sold in the store for $5 or its equivalent in the local currency of each country. You will have to purchase by July 12, 2023 and log into the game anytime from July 6 to July 12 to activate it. Once you have it active, you can end it at any time.





Please note that if you participated in the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, you will not be able to receive this quest.

The mission steps can be very difficult to complete in a short amount of time and Mew Shinny is the final reward for it. That’s why the mission will remain on your menu so you can complete it at your own pace and without pressure, with Guaranteed reward from said Pokemon waiting for you at the end.