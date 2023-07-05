Mew Shinning Returns to Pokémon GO to Celebrate Its 7th Anniversary: Here’s How to Catch It
It’s been 7 years since the release. Pokémon GO And Niantic He plans to celebrate this anniversary in style with special Pokémon appearances and many other surprises for his community. From 6 to 12 July players Pokémon GO you can enjoy special anniversary eventbeing able to find the strangest creatures like Mew Shinning.
Here we present all the details.
Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary Party
The event will be dedicated to the appearance of the first Pokémon of each generation. The game debuts Niantic’s Wartortle with the Party Hat and Blastoise with the Party Hat, both of which can be obtained by evolving the Squirtle with said accessory.
event bonuses the following:
- Higher chance of making happy friendships.
- Chance to find 7.77 Gimmigul Coins when spinning PokeStops with the Gold Lure module.
- Increased the chance for Pokémon to become Lucky Pokémon when trading.
- July 6th: Double Capture XP
- July 7th: Double Stardust for Conquests
- July 8: Double Catch candy
- July 9th: Halfway to hatching eggs
- July 10: Friendship level increases twice as fast
- July 11: double translation candy
- July 12: Double experience for evolution.
Throughout the whole event will appear more often:
- Squirtle in party hat
- Pikachu with a cake cap
- meowth
- ponita
- Togedemaru
- Galarian Ponita
- absolute
In addition, there will be a rotation of Pokemon on each day of the event:
July 6
- Bulbasaur in a party hat
- Charmander in a party hat
- Squirtle in party hat
July 7
- Chikorite
- Cyndaquil
- totodile
July 8
July 9
July 10
July 11
- Chespin
- fennekin
- grenus
July, 12
In raids, you will be able to find many of the aforementioned Pokémon, in addition to Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, and Mega Blastoise.
How to make Mew sparkle
To make Mew shine, you must Get the quest “All in One #151”.such as it will be sold in the store for $5 or its equivalent in the local currency of each country. You will have to purchase by July 12, 2023 and log into the game anytime from July 6 to July 12 to activate it. Once you have it active, you can end it at any time.
Please note that if you participated in the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, you will not be able to receive this quest.
The mission steps can be very difficult to complete in a short amount of time and Mew Shinny is the final reward for it. That’s why the mission will remain on your menu so you can complete it at your own pace and without pressure, with Guaranteed reward from said Pokemon waiting for you at the end.
For more information about the event, please call pokemon go blog. In other Niantic-related news, we remind you that a few days ago, a study announced a restructuring which resulted in the closure of one of her studios, the layoff of 230 employees and the cancellation of several projects.
See all comments at https://www.3djuegos.lat