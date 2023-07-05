Meta challenges Twitter with Threads, a new real-time chatting app

Confrontation between Mark Zuckerberg And Elon Musk reached a new level.

Meta, parent company facebook And instagramintroduced streamsapplication that seeks to compete with Twitter offering space for real-time online conversations

Meta has announced the launch of Threads, a new application that aims to provide users with a place where they can participate in real-time conversations. The app’s description in the App Store emphasizes its similarity to Twitter, focusing on conversations and the ability to follow other users. With Threads, communities can come together to discuss everything from today’s hot topics to tomorrow’s trends.

Meta’s announcement of Threads comes at a time when Twitter is facing a number of issues. The platform recently experienced a service outage followed by temporary limits on the number of tweets users can read on the app. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, introduced these restrictions as a measure to combat data scraping and system manipulation. The emergence of Threads is a direct response to these issues, demonstrating Meta’s determination to challenge Twitter on its own turf.

In response to the Threads release, Musk poked fun at Meta’s management in a tweet, citing comments from company executives. Musk has been causing a stir on Twitter since he shut it down in October, alienating advertisers and some of the platform’s most prominent users.

Musk is looking for ways to spur Twitter’s growth and has announced that users will soon have to pay for TweetDeck, a tool that lets you organize and control the accounts you follow. On the other hand, Twitter is trying to break into Meta territory by introducing encrypted messages and calls in an attempt to compete with Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, also owned by Meta.

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg could go beyond business and into the physical realm. Last month, they discussed the possibility of a cage fight, and the Las Vegas arena, where the Ultimate Fighting Championship takes place, was the favorite in this regard.

Connected