Major update 5.1.0 for Battlefield 2042 is out

We have already entered the month of July, continuing this unusual summer full of important games that will soon see the light of day, such as Exoprimal in a few days, and we will continue the month of August in much the same way, with some delays, such as Atlas Fallen or Immortals of Aveum. although there are some unexpected clues as well, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC.

We can also take advantage of the summer to play those utility games that continue to receive support and updates, setting a good example with current games like Battlefield 2042, the latest game in the DICE franchise that came out in November 2021 and went unnoticed. with good eyes

Battlefield 2042 updated with important changes and adjustments

We are currently in the fifth season of content, and the community has noted all the changes and additions that the developers have made little by little to achieve the desired experience and put it on a good level along with other parts of the franchise. .

Last week, DICE informed us about the release of patch 5.1.0, which promised to bring a large number of changes, adjustments and fixes for persistent bugs and that A few hours ago, it was confirmed that it is now available for download on all platforms.

Battlefield 2042 has become a game worthy of the series, and we hope that DICE and EA will continue their support for a long time to come.