LLA: All knights receive their first Clausura victory

The Knights ended a drought in the final LLA tournament with a three-point save from Leviathan.

Competitive professional League of Legends continues in our region with the start of another week of exciting matches in the Latin American league. The Knights all take their first victory in the LLA Clausura tournament by winning the series against Leviathan, while Movistar R7 remains undefeated after defeating Infinity.

Both All Knights and Leviatán entered the fifth week of the LLA Clausura tournament as the only teams to score no points, so winning the series was important. The Knights started with an advantage from the first map, their carries were picking up early kills. Although the difference in gold was not very large, Levianeta could not react to the control of the enemy card, which outnumbered it, and with a bonus against it, it ended up falling.

The second match was intense from the start, with both teams trading kills and targets, but Leviathan took the lead, winning several team fights that saw him take down the First Baron Nashor. However, the knights were kept in the game by several ambushes. Although Levianeta seemed to guarantee the game, they put up a terrible fight that left them unable to return to base to prevent the All Knights from closing the streak.

from my side Movistar R7 He had a very close streak against Infinity from the first game, with both teams trading kills in the early game on the bots and mid lanes. The Endless managed to pressure the enemy base with the maximum rift bonus, but Rainbow saved the Soul Hextech Dragon and took advantage of a tag team match for 2nd Baron Nashor from a very well performing match by Lorenzo “The General Manager” Tevez to seal the win.

On the second map of the series, it was Infinity who took the lead with several bot ganks, allowing him to take the first Dragon. Movistar R7 forced a game that failed by expanding the opponent’s advantage in the early game, helping to scale the opponent’s lineup. Although Sebastian “Oddie” Child stealing Baron Nashor twice wasn’t enough to get his team back in the game, which ended up falling after fighting at their base in less than 30 minutes.

The third map was just as action-packed from the opening minutes, with the bot lane fight giving Movistar R7 the lead and their carries getting heavy kills. Infinity tried to respond by punishing Bong, who was a weak lane, but rotating R7 to support their top lane widened the gold gap in their favor. Rainbow forced a five-on-five final game in the mid game at the end of the game, which ended the streak with Baron Nashor in their possession.

Position table ALL

Movistar R7 – 13 points

Infinity – 9 points

Estral eSports – 8 points

Six karmas – 8 points

Team Aze – 6 points

Isurus – 3 points

All knights – 3 points

Leviathan – 0 points

Next date Tuesday 4th July