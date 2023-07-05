News

Leonardo DiCaprio praises Lula and criticizes Bolsonaro on Instagram

actor Leonardo Dicaprio A post published about him praised President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and criticized the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). instagram profile, this Tuesday (4/7). Leo released new data on the decline in deforestation in the Amazon.

DiCaprio shared a montage showing the decline in deforestation this year. “Under Lula, deforestation in the Amazon in April 2023 was 68% lower than in 2022,” said the post, which included data released last Friday (30/6) by the National Institute for Space Research (INEPE) The data included: “The drop comes after deforestation increased for two months in February and March, but year-on-year, deforestation is still down 40% overall.

The text also noted that Bolsonaro (PL) had relaxed enforcement against deforestation: “Many people are giving some credit to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, since he took office on Amazon and indigenous rights. had begun to re-establish policies to protect The previous president, Jair Bolsonaro, undermined him and under his administration deforestation reached its highest level in 15 years.

