Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Enjoyed a “Vibrant” Weekend

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted together for the second night in a row. (Photo: Getty Images)

Leonardo Dicaprio it is gigi hadid are living in a relationship, according to the Page Six website. After several affair rumors between the two, the actor and model were spotted enjoying a night out in the Hamptons two nights in a row. A source close to the North American vehicle also told “they are together”, Who steers the ship?

>O Lord follow! On Instagram to follow a world of celebs, reality shows and memes

Read more:

According to Page Six’s source, leo dicaprio it is gigi hadid They were “lively” at the party they went to last weekend. Both will still be together in the meeting Richie AkivaOf nedentrepreneur Burt Hedaya, danny abekesar it is Leah McCarthyModel’s friend. The source also opined about the atmosphere between the potential couple, saying they were “dancing together”.

He said to the vehicle, “It looks like they’re dating.”

Last Saturday (01/07), dicaprio it is Hadid Also seen at an event promoted by David Rosenberg in Bridgehampton. “The way they were talking to each other. , , you can feel the energy”The source of the US newspaper added.

Read more:

Gigi Hadid living a secret romance with Leo DiCaprio?

advertising

advertising

In late 2022, a source told the website Entertainment Tonight that Gigi it is dicaprio They see each other frequently, but they avoid being seen together and minimize displays of affection when they are in public.

“Gigi and Leo are seeing each other and seem very interested in each other, but Gigi is trying to keep things low key in their relationship. They are trying to keep things private and not making too many public displays of affection while together.the source said.

The reason the alleged couple are reserved isn’t to hurt the model’s ex-boyfriend, the singer Zayn Malik, “Gigi is trying to be aware of Zayn’s feelings and doesn’t want to be disrespectful to their new relationship. Gigi and Zayn just want the best for each other. They are trying their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents and bridge the gap in a healthy way.,

Gigi it is zain Expires in October 2021. They were together for six years and in September 2020, the couple’s first and only daughter was born. Chasm,

Leonardo Dicaprio it is gigi hadid were seen together for the first time parisduring fashion week, After that, rumors about the alleged romance grew.

Did you like this article? Read more content from Oh My God! by Popline. It has lists, curiosities, virals, celebs, K-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!