Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are romancing

Rumors of an affair between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are in full swing. According to newspaper Page Six, the star and the model enjoyed two consecutive days of night parties together.

A source from the portal insisted: “They are together”. He also said that the two were “lively” at the parties they went to over the weekend. The source also narrated their experience, adding that the two were dancing together and were in an intimate mood. “Looks like they’re dating.”

Gigi Hadid launches guest in residence brand
Christy Sparrow/Getty Images

AP Images/Overview

Advertisement by Metropoles 1 partner

playback/internet


Getty Images and reproduction


Last Saturday (7/1) he was spotted giving a chat at tech guru David Rosenberg’s annual party in Bridgehampton. The source added, “The way they were talking to each other…you could feel the energy.”

The two will be accompanied by The Ned’s Richie Akiva, manager Burt Hedaya, Danny Ebekesar and Hadid’s friend Leah McCarthy. The stars’ representatives declined to comment on the affair rumours.

