Learn all about the UNIVERSITY Esports Mexico Tournament

It is impossible to question the importance of video games in today’s culture.

Technological evolution and connectivity offer an increasingly convenient experience for console and PC users. It is this last characteristic that gamers can play with people from anywhere in the world, turning video games into professional sportsknown throughout the world asports.

Like football or basketball, e-sports have organizations and rules that govern their rules to make competition official for over four decades. According to the Gaming & Media portal, the gaming market cybersport in Mexico it will reach US$21.8 million by 2024.

As the esports world has grown so much in recent years, getting into the major leagues (the major world championships) is not as easy as one might think. For this reason, the gaming community is developing amateur or collegiate tournaments to create new spaces for beginner or intermediate players.

One prime example is the Telcel UNIVERSITY Esports Mexico tournament. A championship that brings together the main representatives of electronic sports from UNAM, Tec de Monterrey, Ibero and other educational institutions. College teams will take on each other in League of Legends, Rocket League and Overwatch 2 to win the Student Cup.

Even though it is a semi-professional tournament, The prize fund reaches $10,000! This amount caught the attention of university students, bringing registration to 200 teams that competed during the opening of the 2023 split edition for the playoffs.

Commands that have reached these instances:

In League of Legends: Borregos, ITESM CEM; Lvov, UAN MAYAB; Pumas, UNAM FES ARAGON; Lobos, BUAP; Borregos, ITESM MTY; Pumas, UNAM TS; Sheep ITESM GDL; and Tigres, UANL.

In the Rocket League: Maroons UABC BLQ; Badgers, UASLP; Albatross, TECNM ENS; Tigers, UANL; Dragons, University of California; Leones, UDG QUAAD; Borregos, ITESM MTY; and Lvov, UAN MAYAB.

And in Overwatch 2: Albatross, TECNM ENS; Wolves, IBERO CDMX; Jaguars, UADY; Sheep, ITESM QRO; bees, HS; Eagles, UNITEC ECA; Buffalo, UNAM FCA; and Geese, IBERO PUE.

Considering the scale of the event, especially for a large community gamers At universities and institutes in the country, the University esports Mexico playoffs will be streamed on weekends through their official Twitch accounts. The quarter-finals (24 and 25 June) and the semi-finals (1 and 2 July) have already passed, and only final 15 and 16 July at 13:00

To make sure you don’t miss a single detail of this tournament, here’s a little background on each of the games in the competition.

League of Legends: The popular LOL is a co-op game in which players take on different roles to destroy the opposing team’s Nexus. The game is clearly cooperative, it is played in teams.

Currently, over a hundred million people play League Of Legends every year. This popularity has made it an indispensable game in any self-respecting esports tournament.

LOL has attracted such a large following that it attracts more online viewers and in-person attendance at its major competitions than major sporting events such as the NBA, the World Series of Baseball, or the Stanley Cup Ice Hockey. The fanaticism is so great that Riot Games, the developer of this video game, has 12 regional leagues around the world.

Rocket League: If you love cars and football, this game has everything you need! In Rocket League you will be able to play a football match in which the players will be cars with different powers and abilities. The game has been on the market for a while, but since its launch in 2015, it has surpassed all expectations thanks to its fast learning curve and low difficulty barrier for experienced and inexperienced players alike.

The RL professional leagues are currently divided into three major leagues and a world championship, which is achieved by adding league points. The top four teams in this esports are Team BDS, G2 Esports, FURIA Esports and FaZe Clan.

We also know that seven regions will be added to the Major Leagues for the 2023 season, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Overwatch 2: Last but not least. This sequel to the popular Overwatch brought many of the improvements that fans of the first game were asking for and has become a favorite among sports gamers. Overwatch is a first-person shooter video game developed by one of the leading entertainment companies: Blizzard.

It has 37 characters that offer many alternatives for followers of the title.

Now that you know everything about the UNIVERSITY Mexico Tournament esports tournament, you are ready to witness one of the most important university championships in the country. And who knows, you might be the next one.