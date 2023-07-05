League of Legends Update 13.14: Naaphyri, Arena Mode, and Shyvana’s Buff

Patch 13.14 for League of Legends brings a lot of summer news, namely that we will have Naaphyri and his set, along with Arena mode and several buffs for almost forgotten champions like Shyvana or Zyra.

As usual, the patch at the end of June usually lasts three weeks so that the rioters can go on a well-deserved vacation. Hence patch 13.13 from League of Legends It lasts longer than the others.

In turn, LoL patch 13.14 brings new additions to both the meta and game mode to celebrate. end split 1 game and welcome split 2 of it.

The article continues after the announcement.

In between, the meta will get a weird change with the arrival of Naafiri in the mid lane next to the Soul Fighters event.

Ready? Let’s start!

Update 13.14 for League of Legends: all the news

riot game

If all goes as expected, LoL Patch 13.14 will release on Wednesday, July 19th. Until then, the following changes are being tested in PBE, game test server. This means that it is likely that some of the following changes will be changed or not even received. to the main server.

Naafiri comes to League of Legends

riot game

The highlight of the version is the arrival of Naafiri. This Dark Assassin will come to make many wonder what just killed him while the screen is gray.

The article continues after the announcement.

You can find all her skills and tips to play with her Here.

Subscribe to our mailing list for the latest news on esports, gaming and more.

Arena mode or 2v2 mode

riot game

After several seasons calling for a new game mode, Riot Games has heard our cries and brought us Arena Mode. This fun 2v2v2v2 mode will make us look at League of Legends in a completely different way. In addition, he brings new cards.

you describe everything in detail Here.

champion changes

atrox

(IN): Base damage: 10-90 > 10-70 Percent AD: 60-80% > 60-100% Minion Damage: 55% > 55-70%



Lissandra:

(Q): *NEW* now slows in an area instead of just the first target.

(R): Minimum Heal: 90-190 > 100-200 Minimum percentage of PdH: 25-55%



Shivana

(IN): Percent AD: 20-80% > 20-100% Cooldown: 7-5s > 8-6s *NEW*: Attack speed now increases by 40-60% every 2 attacks.

(E): Damage per hit based on 1% health per 100 AD.

Volibear:

Healing from (W): 8-16% > 8-20%

Xerath:

Base mana: 459 > ​​400

(Passive) cooldown reduced to 2 seconds per kill

(R) Missiles: 3-5 > 3-7 Base damage: 200-300 > 200-280 HP: 45% > 40% + damage increase per champion hit 20-30 + 5% HP



zyra

(Passive) Damage taken by plants: 4 > 3 Plant damage to monsters: 150% non-epic monsters > 40-100 bonus magic damage (based on level) to all monsters

(W): Seeds in front row: 1 > 2

(E): *NEW* now using Flash will not block us when we cast an ability

(R): *NEW*: When using the skill, it will be applied at the maximum distance, and we will not need to move to use the skill.

riot game

League of Legends Update 13.14 Item Changes

Hurricane Runaana:

Damage per hit: 15 > 30

Subject AD: 50% > 40%

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

The passive effect is now separated into melee and ranged.

hurricane wind

Cooldown: 90 > 120

Active Damage Reduction: 150-350 > 150-300

edge of infinity

Critical Damage: 35% > 45%

Subject AD: 70 > 65

trinity power

Base attack damage per stack: 4 > 6%

Number of stacks: 5 > 3

System changes in patch 13.14 for League of Legends

ghostly

Duration: 10 > 15 s

*REMOVED* Getting kills or assists no longer increases duration.

Jungle changes

Bonus gold per candy to our partner: 20 > 25

Blue Ability Speed: 10 > 5-20

Red Damage Reduction: 10-78 > 10-75

Red Slow: 10-20% (1-11) > 5-20% (1-16) Slow Range: 5-10% (1-11)



All skins of patch 13.14 League of Legends

To celebrate the arrival of the Arena mode, Riot Games is bringing us a series of champions as fighters from any fighting game.

The first batch will be for Naaphyri, Samira, Pyke (+ his prestige version), Lux and Sett.

The article continues after the announcement.

ritual games

You have Here All information about it.