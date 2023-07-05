Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker reveal the gender of their first child

Socialite Kourtney Kardashian announced her pregnancy during a concert with husband Travis Baker

kourtney kardashian it is travis baker They already know the gender of the first child they are expecting. The socialite and musician shared video of the moment of discovery with her social media followers.

In the leaked recording, the businesswoman is seen sitting on the lap of her boyfriend, who is playing drums. Shortly afterwards, several blue ribbons appear in the sky, revealing that the two will be parents to a boy.

During a concert by the drummer of the band Blink-182, Courtney announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Travis Beck. In the audience, she held a sign revealing the surprise for her husband, who came down the stage to hug her and celebrate the news. Significantly, the businesswoman is already the mother of three children. In 2018, the artist had revealed that she had frozen eggs to have more children.

Kourtney and Travis are celebrating their first year of marriage

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a joint post to officially celebrate their first year of marriage. In a video on Instagram, the two exchanged affection in scenes from the day the businesswoman and Blink-182’s drummer officially said yes in Santa Barbara, USA. “One Year. Forever”he wrote in the caption.

On May 22, 2022, they built their own outdoor ‘chapel’ in Portofino, Italy, a week after being barred from marrying in a traditional Italian Catholic church. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, the businesswoman revealed that neither she nor the musician had “really specific and necessary documents” and had not taken a “one-year Catholic course.”

