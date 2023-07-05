Kim Kardashian and the ‘doppelganger’, who is also Kanye West’s ex, turned up at the party in matching looks. news

Businesswoman Kim Kardashian was one of the stars who shone at the hugely popular 4th of July United States of Independence party, which was promoted by the businesswoman. Michael Rubin In Hampton, New York, which happened last Monday (3).

However, one very subtle detail in the guests’ dress code of white looks caught attention: Kim wore the same look as the influencer Cheney Jones Which, coincidentally or not, is the ex-girlfriend of rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, to whom Kim was married from 2014 to 2022.

The transparent and high-waisted white dress that resembled the spider web used by Cheney was exactly the same as Kim’s, but while the influencer used a single dress, Kim’s dress was a two-piece, consisting of It was a cropped top, which exposed her stomach. Display, and quit. Was there any last minute optimization?

Kanye, who is single in 2022 following the troubled end of his 8-year marriage to Kim – with whom he had 4 children – has been involved in a few brief relationships: first with Irina Shayk, then Julia Fox it is Cheney JonesWith whom he stayed only for 5 months in 2022. After her, who was considered Kim’s ‘double’ due to the physical resemblance between them, Kanye married his current wife, bianca sensory,

In a video released on the web. In a video, Kim is seen dancing in this outfit with her sister Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and her friends. Lori Harvey, La La Anthony it is justin skye, Of course, with the all-white look the host of the party needed.

