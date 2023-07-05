News

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announce birth of fourth child

Wren Alexander Stephens was born via a surrogate. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents to three more children

Singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen announced the birth of their fourth child this Wednesday (28/6). The baby was born via a surrogate and will be named Wren Alexander Stephens.

In a lengthy text posted to Instagram, Chrissy recounted her miscarriage and the decision to have her fourth child via a surrogate. View the publication here.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to have more children on my own. To be honest, I personally blocked off a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I didn’t have to go through that pain and loss again.”

She also revealed that she met her surrogate Alexandra as soon as she tried to become pregnant again through artificial insemination. Chrissie had an estee, and Wren was born on 19 June.

“We want to thank you, Alexandra, for the incredible gift you have given us. We are very happy to inform the world that he is here and that his name will be forever linked with that of Wren Alexander Stephens.

Chrissy and John Legend are already parents to 6-year-old Luna, 4-year-old Miles, and 3-month-old Estee. The couple lost Jack at 20 weeks pregnant.

