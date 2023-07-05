Improved L3Harris data transmission for military aircraft.

The airborne reconnaissance and electronic warfare complex has been updated, certified and put into service.

In the field of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, correct and immediate data is essential for making quick decisions and is valued like gold. As All Domains Joint Command and Control technology connects assets around the world, data is sent to possible battlefieldsaid L3Harris.

Matthew Steenman, the company’s vice president of engineering and a former intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) pilot, understands the importance of getting the right data quickly, “customers need data to make decisions faster than the enemy.

With the latest advances in ISR, model-driven design, digital flows, and the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) capabilities at speeds never before possible.

The United States Special Operations Command chose Sky OverseerTM from L3Harris and Air Tractor under the Armed Overwatch program last August.

Although this is a typical combat aircraft system, the design included manual throttle and stick controls that allow the pilot and sensor operator to control the whole system missions without releasing the controls.

The weapon was also integrated into the platform and avionics system fully integrated, which connected the mission system to the autopilot.

“Our team went in and filled the void with our knowledge of the mission, deep experience with the systems required to complete this mission, and knowledge of what the customer expects to see as the end product in a modern attack aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft. “Steenman explained.

L3Harris also upgraded, certified and fielded an aerial reconnaissance and electronic warfare system for the US Army in about seven months instead of several years.