“I want to be appreciated as an actress”

Amber Heard (Aquaman, Quebrando Raygrass) has had an extensive career in Hollywood, but in recent years, has been marked by judicial “battles”. Johnny Deppher ex-husband.

Now, living in Barcelona in a different era and away from the limelight, the actress has decided to counter the criticism she faced during this time.

“You know, I just want to make films and be appreciated as an actor. I don’t want to be crucified for being appreciated like this.”

was declared deadline,

Heard believes that her new film, in the fireThe first step is to reclaim your statement.

“That’s one big thing I’ve had to learn: I don’t have control over the stories other people create around me. This is something I will probably later appreciate as a blessing. Right now, I don’t want so many rocks thrown my way.”

It’s worth remembering that the actress will return as Mira in Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom.

When an ancient force is unleashed, Aquaman must form an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to save Atlantis and the rest of the world from irreversible destruction.

According to james wanthought of traveling “Beautiful strange new world from the perspective of interesting characters”,

about this “An action-adventure story focusing on the brother-sister relationship between Arthur and Orm.”

Aquaman 2: The Lost Empire Will hit the theaters on December 20 james wan In the direction

lead actors of the film bring jason momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidmanit is willem dafoe,

On the other hand, in the team of newcomers we have jani zhao (double play) as stingray, indya moore (pose) as the villainous Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Space Abduction) as Atlan, the former ruler of Atlantis.