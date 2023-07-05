I See Red among the best video games in Latin America | #Games | Anime, manga and video game news

The first video game developed by Whiteboard Games was nominated in the “Best Latin American Game” category at the BIG Festival held in Sao Paulo, Brazil. As such, I See Red has become widely recognized as one of the finalist games for 5 days of the largest independent gaming festival in the region and one of the most recognizable in the world.

Buenos Aires, July 4, 2023 – Developer Whiteboard Games, an Argentine company accelerated by Neutrón, announced that its already award-winning video game, I See Red, has been selected to compete in the “Best Game in Latin America” ​​category at the BIG festival, which was held from June 28 to July 2 at the Sao Paulo Expo, Brazil, for which an important exhibition was held in what is considered the largest business center for the gaming industry in the region.

“BIG Festival (Best International Games Festival) has been held since 2012 and is the most important gaming festival in Latin America. In addition to presenting the most innovative games from around the world to the public, the event is also the main meeting place for those who want to gain a deeper understanding of the gaming universe, with conferences, workshops, keynotes; in addition to being the largest gaming business forum in the region.” He claimed Luciano Musella, President of Whiteboard Games and emphasized: “As with all editions, the BIG Festival has awarded the best games in various categories, including Best Game in Brazil, Best Game in Latin America, in which I See Red was nominated; and the best game in the world. Being selected for the BIG Awards, I See Red received an important exposure in the booths of this international prestigious event and on social media.”

“During its 11 years of existence, BIG has become one of the most prestigious gaming festivals in the world. In fact, this year it occupied 10 times more space than at the first festival, and 2 times more than last year,” he commented. Luciano Musella and stressed, “Even though we didn’t win, we’re proud to be in the BIG Awards finals and to have I See Red exhibited at such an important event for the region. We are also very happy for our compatriots Atuel, Sequenza and Dorf, who won the Impact Game, Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer categories respectively. And a lot of congratulations to What Lies in the Multiverse from our Chilean brothers for being voted the best game in Latin America!”.

“I See Red, Whiteboard Games’ first commercial project, is already an award-winning indie game: it won first prize in the Best First Video Game (MPVP) category at the 2021 EVA Awards in Argentina, and was voted Most Stunning. Beautiful Game (“Most Strikingly Beautiful Game”) during IGN’s Rogue Jam in June 2022, and won the GameConnection x ChinaJoy Indie Development Awards for “Best Design and Visual Art” last August. kept musella and I add: “I See Red has a crazy and colorful story revolving around anger and revenge. The world is dull, crimson flashes break its black and white aesthetics. Enemies are skilled and strong, but the player can chase them down with a weapon, approach them with a grappling hook, and execute them with their bare hands. It can also be upgraded with new passive abilities, and if one of your enemies is lucky, a more experienced and stronger clone will return to finish the job.”

To view a demo video of I See Red at the BIG Festival booths, go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXY5__WzFY8.

The story of I See Red takes place in the year 2621 and focuses on a criminal who travels the endless depths of space in search of those who wronged him in order to apply severe punishment. With a unique two-tone aesthetic, the alignment is consumed by rage as the targets of vengeance appear deathly red while the rest turn grey. Everything around the player can be destroyed: ship equipment, furniture, and most importantly, enemies.

“I See Red players can discover a wide range of weapons, upgrades, abilities and skills to lay waste to enemies with the brutality they deserve. Each top-down, dual-stick roguelite game unlocks a stronger version of itself as you upgrade your own clone car. The experience leads to justice against the invasion of spaceships, robots, aliens, humans: the entire galaxy,” he concluded. Luciano Musella.

Steam Summer Sale

I See Red is currently participating in Summer Coming Out of Steamtherefore, the Whiteboard Games video game can be purchased at a 40% discount until next July 13th.

I See Red is available October 24, 2022 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. In addition, this roguelite game with an isometric perspective will have a release on consoles, which is scheduled for the near future.

Main features I see red

A variety of opponents: humans, aliens or robots, all have their own ways to put an end to revenge. To win, the player must adapt their tactics to many different types of opponents.

Action-packed gunfights: fast-paced combat and a variety of weapons create a scene of destruction. The game tests reflexes when opponents suddenly teleport.

Wrath Unleashed!: Sparks fly in melee combat. The player uses their grappling hook to quickly lunge at opponents for a bloody final blow. And you can unleash your fury as soon as you gather enough energy, as well as regenerate health with each kill.

Combo Combine Your Upgrades!: Throughout the game, you get a series of randomly generated passive abilities, making each game unique.

Death is not the end. Thanks to cloning technology, you can always try again if your opponents are too strong. The collected materials are used to enhance the character’s attributes.

Dystopian sci-fi world. The unique art style takes the player into a dark sci-fi world with a vengeful anti-hero who literally sees the color red. This design choice allows you to identify everything important at a glance, and the dynamic music system always provides the right soundtrack.

I see red in the networks:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ISeeRedGame/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ISeeRedGame/, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iseeredgame/,

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3PBMYpTsI3Ob2bFzNvUXjA/, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/i-see-red, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ boardagms/

Website: https://iseeredgame.com/.

About board games

Whiteboard Games is an Argentinean video game development company. It consists of a team of professionals trained in design and programming. Its main difference lies in the creation and development of games with complete creative freedom, created by players and for players, with a high level of concept, art and production, advanced game dynamics and focused on the global market. More information: https://whiteboard.games/

About the neutron

Neutrón is a start-up accelerator whose main missions are to promote the first phases of start-ups, help these companies based on new technologies find their jobs, provide initial seed capital that allows them to see the viability of the idea and its business model. within a short period of time and offer access to mentors who can provide information and specialized advice. They offer great opportunities to promote various projects. More information at https://www.neutron.com.ar/

For more anime, manga, video games, computer and tech news, don’t forget to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: PR