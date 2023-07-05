Hugh Grant is a huge fan of BLACKPINK
Hugh Grant has revealed that he is now a “crazy” fan of BLACKPINK.
READ MORE: Blackpink live in London – The fast-paced fun actor of one of the world’s top girl groups took his daughter and her friends to the K-pop band’s show at Hyde Park on Sunday (2 July) BST – and Eventually became a firm “Blink”.
“So grateful to the three 11 year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. I am mad now. I slept with a hammer on my heart,” Grant tweeted.
The term “Blink” refers to the nickname that BLACKPINK gives to their fans. The Heart Hammer is a light pink hammer with heart-shaped prongs that is sold in the band’s product range.
— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 3, 2023
BLACKPINK made history over the weekend by becoming the first Korean group to headline a major festival in the UK.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was revealed that Grant was playing an Oompa-Loompa in the upcoming film. Wonka.
Set for release later this year (December 15) by Warner Bros., the film is the third film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s popular children’s book. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – and will feature Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka.
Now, following the release of a new trailer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, it has been revealed that Grant will be playing one of Wonka’s Oompa-Loompas.
In the captured footage, which was shown to exhibitors on 15 April, the fictional candy developer comes across an Oompa-Loompa (Grant), who is trapped in a glass jar, and later hires him at his factory.
The footage also paid homage to Singing in the Rain, showing Chalamet singing, dancing and walking around a lamppost while searching for magical recipes. It also provided viewers with a glimpse into the character of Olivia Colman as the Cockney inn owner and Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother.
