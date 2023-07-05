News

Hugh Grant is a huge fan of BLACKPINK

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 13 2 minutes read



Hugh Grant has revealed that he is now a “crazy” fan of BLACKPINK.

READ MORE: Blackpink live in London – The fast-paced fun actor of one of the world’s top girl groups took his daughter and her friends to the K-pop band’s show at Hyde Park on Sunday (2 July) BST – and Eventually became a firm “Blink”.

“So grateful to the three 11 year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. I am mad now. I slept with a hammer on my heart,” Grant tweeted.

The term “Blink” refers to the nickname that BLACKPINK gives to their fans. The Heart Hammer is a light pink hammer with heart-shaped prongs that is sold in the band’s product range.

So grateful to three 11 year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. I am mad now. Sleep with a hammer in your heart.

— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) July 3, 2023

BLACKPINK made history over the weekend by becoming the first Korean group to headline a major festival in the UK.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was revealed that Grant was playing an Oompa-Loompa in the upcoming film. Wonka.

Set for release later this year (December 15) by Warner Bros., the film is the third film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s popular children’s book. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – and will feature Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka.

Now, following the release of a new trailer at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, it has been revealed that Grant will be playing one of Wonka’s Oompa-Loompas.

In the captured footage, which was shown to exhibitors on 15 April, the fictional candy developer comes across an Oompa-Loompa (Grant), who is trapped in a glass jar, and later hires him at his factory.

The footage also paid homage to Singing in the Rain, showing Chalamet singing, dancing and walking around a lamppost while searching for magical recipes. It also provided viewers with a glimpse into the character of Olivia Colman as the Cockney inn owner and Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother.

Public Defender's Office of Rio de Janeiro invites tenders for Public Defender

In public notice 30% of vacancies are reserved for black and indigenous people, 5% for people with disabilities and 10% for economically disadvantaged, as provided for in the law.

MPRJ files suit against Mayor of Itoakara for administrative irregularities

The investigation found that Itaocara’s City Hall biased the bid in favor of the company Arena Eventos de Itaperuna (owned by Alexandre de Oliveira Pinto and Camilla Drummond Pinto), which paid only R200,000 for the right to commercially scout all the venues at the Expo. Paid $3,000. Itoakara 2022

Stock Car: At Interlagos, Julio Campos talks repeat of last stage performance

Pilot Lubrex | The Podium Stock Car team took a top-10 finish at Cascavel after a flat tire meant it lost its chance to fight for the win

GM-Rio sets up operational plan for game between Flamengo and Athletico-PR at Maracana

Preventive patrolling, urban and traffic planning activities begin at 4 p.m., with teams stationed around the stadium and on main access roads.

Partnership with Canadian company could bring R$2.5 billion to Rio de Janeiro

For Mayor Eduardo Paes, the interest of companies such as Opper in the city reinforces the current favorable investment climate

Avenida Niemeyer will be partially closed for the works

It will be necessary to block half the lane in front of number 201.

CBF announces Fernando Diniz as the new coach of the Brazilian men's football team

The contract will run for one year, valid for FIFA dates. The unit’s president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, highlighted Diniz’s potential for the position.

Rio de Janeiro wins International Tourism Award in Lisbon

The State was the winner ahead of all international exhibitors in the Lisbon Tourism Board’s (BTL) International Public Awards category.

With undersigned production by Seth Rogen and distribution by Paris Films, the feature was successful during SXSW and CinemaCon.

On its 114th anniversary, Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro presents the opera Carmen

With music direction and conducting by TMRJ’s principal conductor, Felipe Prejeres, and conceptualization and scenic direction by Juliana Santos, the opera will feature the participation of the theatre’s choir, ballet and symphony orchestra.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin3 weeks ago
0 13 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Rocker Tommy Lee’s current wife was shocked when he revealed that the love of his life was not Pamela Anderson but the ‘Melrose’ actress. celebrities

6 days ago

Ice Spice ‘kills with kindness’ after netizen said she has Down syndrome

3 weeks ago

Wandinha Season 2 Will Revamp Jenna Ortega’s Character and Meet Netflix Fans’ Requests

May 31, 2023

Exiled rival says freezing fondo verde in Nicaragua is a “right decision”

20 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button