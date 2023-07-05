how to get new pickaxes, backpacks and emotes of the summer event 2023 for free

I miss that summer when my only concern was to get up late, go to the pool to get over a possible heat stroke, and come home to play the console. All this repeated itself like an endless cycle until September arrived. But postmodernity, the trend towards digitalization and the technological whirlpool in which we live also have their advantages: now you turn on the game and every two weeks there is always something new to grab your attention; what happens, for example, with Fortnite.

It was not by chance that I mentioned the latter and the concept of summer in one paragraph, since in the same article I want to tell you how you can get all the rewards of the new summer event that Epic Games has released in Fortnite. Next, I leave you with what the rewards are and how to get them so you don’t miss any of them.

How long is the Fortnite Summer Event and what are its free rewards?

The Summer Getaway event is now available in the game ✅

✅ It will last a total of 14 days, so it will end on July 18th ⏰

⏰ We can get a lot of free rewards in this event, among which we find the following: Two new camouflages two new backpacks New trail of autumn new peak new delta new gesture

in this event, among which we find the following: Below I leave you images of all these articles that have been filtered Jorge Most on Twitterso you can see them with your own eyes

How to get free Fortnite Summer Getaway items?

As Epic Games usually does with all summer events some new missions have arrived in battle royale ✅

✅ Upon completion of each series of missions we will get one of the items for free ✅

✅ The more tasks we complete, more items we will get 👈

more items we will get 👈 Missions unfold over time so we’ll have to complete them all gradually ⏰

so we’ll have to complete them all gradually ⏰ It’s good that these missions are enough simple enough that we can overcome them without any problems (for example, the first is to get shields) 👈

(for example, the first is to get shields) 👈 On the other hand, the game itself tells us where we will have to go in those missions that will force us to go to a certain area of ​​the map 🤔

🤔 When you have completed all the quests of the event, you will get all objects ✅

What do you think of this new Fortnite free item promotion? true that July is a fantastic month in the game for rewards. I’ll be watching if Epic Games has anything else to announce in the coming days.