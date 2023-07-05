Hot Yoga. The Modern Way to Burn Tons of Calories Isn’t for Everyone – NiT

It helps in increasing the concentration power and in one class you can sweat as much as you would in running 10 kms.

A mild torture session. This is one of the expressions used to describe a hot yoga class. Imagine yourself practicing a difficult method in a room with a temperature between 36 and 39 degrees – for example, it involves staying in an upside-down position for a few minutes. strange isn’t it? As unusual as it sounds, it’s incredible for the body. “Improves physical conditioning, flexibility, tone, Eliminates toxins, relieves stress, increases concentration and burns lots of calories” – between 600 and 900, to be more precise, Since it could not be otherwise, there is one “but”. It is not for everyone.

Yoga is a spiritual discipline that allows you to become fully aware of your breath and it focuses on this physiological need (breathing), which allows you to deepen your self-knowledge. By combining this concentration with the activity required to perform challenging postures, it helps to relax the mind, work on endurance and strength. Hot yoga has similar goals, with one key difference: It is practiced in a hotter, more humid environment. Benefit? Intensifies results.

The success of the high temperature method is such that even celebrities cannot resist it. Madonna, Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Aniston or Meghan Markle are just some of the celebrities who practice this type of yoga, which emerged as a way to replicate the heat and humidity of India, where the practice originated.

Bikram Choudhury invented this technique when he started teaching yoga in Japan and decided to raise the temperature in the room to 40 degrees. Yogi’s aim was to recreate the environment of the motherland and help the students improve their resilience. That’s why many studios call this type of class “Bikram yoga” instead of hot yoga. Names aside, what matters is that all sessions are planned according to the manufacturer’s guidelines, with only 26 poses used throughout the training, which are done in silence.

This style became popular in the early 70s when Choudhury moved to the United States. However, although it has established itself in the rest of the world, it only arrived in Portugal in 2017 – but is becoming increasingly popular. “Despite being recent, the yoga room has this A very popular class, in fact, sessions are always full”, explains NIT Sonia De Moura, responsible for the studio.

a challenging method that requires care

To make it easier to imagine, just think of a sauna: the atmosphere is the same as in a room. Then just imagine that you are practicing yoga in that heat and humidity. However, some types are hotter than others.

“There are several types of hot yoga, meaning different temperatures are used. For example, in the Hot configuration the room is between 28 and 30 degrees and is a more dynamic class. In Bikram yoga, which we call hot yoga here at the studio, the temperature is between 30 and 42 degrees.

Sonia De Moura advises newcomers to this type of yoga to take it easy—it can be very difficult. Experts also stress that it is important to drink water throughout the session to stay hydrated, to ensure that the body does not become weak due to quick dehydration. “And they should never eat before class. By the way, you should not do this before any yoga session because There is a high chance of becoming unwell, as this method requires breathing through the diaphragm and an inverted position.,

Sonia explains that it is normal to feel some discomfort the first few times, “as the body gets used to the difference in temperature”. If this happens, you should not leave the room suddenly, as you may experience thermal shock. “You should just lie down, rest, and drink water.”

Although hot yoga is in fashion and its demand is increasing rapidly, but not everyone can practice this method. “Not recommended for pregnant women.” Because it increases the risk of fatigue and consequent injury. “Too Should be avoided if you have any cardiac problems, tendency to low blood pressure, history of fainting or heat intolerance”, says Sonia de Moura. This is because the position of the room can interfere with the heart rhythm and cause a sudden drop in blood pressure that can lead to fainting.

