Greek goddesses by Dior and surrealism by Schiaparelli open Paris Haute Couture Week

The simplicity of Greek goddesses and the surrealism of Schiaparelli at the Dior show opened Women’s Haute Couture Week in Paris on Monday (03). With vast, white, black, gold and silver costumes, Schiaparelli paid homage to the avant-garde reputation he had gained a century earlier from his historic collaborations with characters such as Dalí and Man Ray.

Led by its artistic director, Daniel Rosebery, the brand proposed a spectacular show at the Petit Palais in Paris in front of celebrities such as rapper Cardi B and actresses Gwendoline Christie and Philippa Leroy-Beaulieu. It aimed for a “surrealist interpretation of everyday women’s clothing”, with white blouses, black turtlenecks and oversized coats.

extreme simplicity

Dior, on the other hand, invoked Greek goddesses to present an exclusively simple haute couture collection without heels, linings or frills. The extreme purity was inspired by ancient sculptures to bring more comfort. A long white wool dress designed by Italian artist Marta Roberti opened the show at the Rodin Museum.

The silhouette is vertical, the lines are straight and the colors are elegant: white, black, beige, gold and silver. “These straight lines actually hide a remarkable complexity,” the collection’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri told AFP. It was a work of subtraction. I wanted to remove covers, linings, elements that characterize haute couture sets ” by dior.

Mishra’s sequins

Despite riots across France following the death of a 17-year-old teenager during a police raid, Haute Couture was launched without incident. The Haute Couture and Fashion Federation said “unless otherwise provided by the authorities”, the shows “will be run” as planned.

Indian Rahul Mishra in his ‘tailors’ valued the sequins and experience of artisans, he was respected in the fashion world. Mishra presented a very sophisticated lady with huge bows in the form of glittering flowers covering her body.

Her collection was brimming with gold lamé, subtle-looking sheer, glitzy heels with black or silver socks. The men performed in their own fashion show in Paris for the first time, also in sequins.

Juana Martin paraded on Thursday

In the next few days, shows of two newcomers are expected: American Thom Browne and Frenchman Charles de Vilmorin. Vilmorin is 26 years old and started his solo career after working for Rochas. So far, two of his haute couture collections, one in pop colors and psychedelic prints and the other in all-black, have been videoed during the health crisis.

Saudi brand Aashi, which has already dressed Jordan’s Queen Rania, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Lady Gaga, is the first representative from the kingdom and the Gulf to participate this week, and will be showcasing on Thursday.

On the last day of the event, her third participation in Parisian haute couture, as well as shows by the Spanish Juana Martin with Fendi and the Moroccan maison Sarah Cribi, are also scheduled.

Stéphane Rolland will present this Tuesday at the Opera Garnier in Paris a parade dedicated to Maria Callas, filmed by French director Claude Lelouch for his next work.