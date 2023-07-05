Gramado Festival opens to series and expands its focus to documentaries





In its 51st edition, the Festival de Gramado will reiterate its commitment to a program that passes through several formats. Apart from increasing the focus on documentary cinema, the event will also open space for the launch of a series for the first time in partnership with the Amazon Prime platform. This Tuesday (the 4th) released this year’s main novelties, tributes and a selection of films that will be shown in the city of Rio Grande do Sul between August 12 and 18.

The documentary will be screened in the inaugural session ghost pictures, by Kléber Mendonca Filho. The director’s trajectory is closely linked to the Festival de Gramado, where he released fiction surround sound (2012) and natja (2019). His new work was presented at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May, and was well received: at the end, the audience gave him a standing ovation.

“You see how the quality and quantity of documentaries have increased in the Brazilian universe. And Kléber has given us a documentary that, for the first time, will open the Festival de Gramado. You must remember that we usually do fiction Let’s start with”, noted critic Marcos Santuario. He has been part of the curatorship of the event for more than ten editions and this year, he is accompanied by actor Caio Blatt and Argentine actress Soledad Villamil.

The growth of Brazilian documentary cinema had already prompted the Gramado Festival to create a specific category for the genre last year. On this occasion, five selected films were shown on Canal Brasil, a pay-TV station and one of the program’s partners. In this edition, the category is maintained with one innovation: the documentaries can be viewed in person by the audience at Gramado. The selection covers a wide range of topics, from the trajectories of writer Luis Fernando Verissimo and filmmaker Roberto Farias to social struggles, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and environmental impacts.

Another innovation in this edition is the introduction of the series. “We cannot fail to take this important step. We also observe other traditional festivals around the world. Those who followed the Cannes Festival this year saw that two of the HBO series with performances by Johnny Depp’s daughter The episodes premiered there. And we are doing this with the Brazilian series in Gramado. Amazon Prime is our first partner and others will follow. This series, which is called new cangacoMarcos Santuario says, “It stars Alan Souza as the protagonist and promises a partnership with Brazil, as Brazil is known.”

He also recalled that the Festival de Gramado already communicates with the world streaming Since 2017, when it decided to include feature film murderer, Directed by Marcelo Galvo, it was produced by Netflix platform.

In addition to the opening film, five documentaries and series, the program will include six Brazilian feature films, five feature films from Rio Grande do Sul, 12 Brazilian short films and 23 short films from Rio Grande do Sul. A prerequisite for the curators is their exclusivity in Brazil, which precludes the selection of works that are already present in other national festivals. Finalizing the programming of the event, winners will be announced on August 19 in several categories: film, screenplay, editing, photography, director, actor and actress, among others. The winners receive the Kikito trophy, the symbol of the festival.

A reference in the annual Brazilian audiovisual agenda, the Festival de Gramado is organized by the Gramadotur, an autocratic system created in 2012 by the City Hall to manage the official calendar of events in the municipality and perform other functions . From 2021, it is presided over by Rosa Helena Volk, who also announced the news for this edition.

“I am the first woman to chair the Gramadotour. I feel that we women have increasingly occupied the places that we deserve based on merit, competence, dedication. And we have seen how important women are in cinema. And they have done a different job in all areas.” Front and back of camera. To confirm this relevant position in Brazilian and world cinema and audiovisual, we will honor only women this year”, he revealed.

Homage

Among the honorees is actress Alice Braga, who will receive the Kikito de Cristal for her solid career in cinema, which has featured in more than 30 productions in Brazil and abroad. At the age of 40, she grew up in a family of artists – including her mother Ana Braga and aunt Sonia Braga – and is responsible for acting in films city ​​of god (2002), lower town (2003) and Eduardo and Monica (2022). Outside the country, he has worked in productions with such well-known actors as Anthony Hopkins, Margot Robbie and Matt Damon.

The Oscarito trophy will be awarded to two non-young actresses who are still active. Laura Cardoso, 95, and Leia García, 90, will be honored for their great contribution to national cinema. The awardees of the Eduardo Abelin Trophy, awarded to directors and institutions with relevant work, and the Cidade de Gramado Trophy, awarded to people with ties to the municipality and the history of the event, will be announced at a later date.

Throughout its history, the Festival de Gramado has been attended by big names not only from Brazilian cinema, but internationally. Last year, the event reached 50 editions held annually without interruption. It did not stop even during the COVID-19 pandemic, when in 2020 and 2021 it adopted a hybrid format with online film screenings. This initiative also influenced other major events to follow the same path, such as the Tiradentes Film Festival and the Brasilia Festival of Brazilian Cinema.

According to Rosa Helena Volk, there were moments when the Festival de Gramado needed to rethink itself, and the 51st edition is another milestone in this trajectory. “We re-invented ourselves just a short time ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where we combined remote and digital face-to-face. And it was an initiative that ended up guiding other events of its kind in Brazil. Now , the 51st edition, we are starting the first year of a new decade. The hallmark of this edition is to bring new formats to the festival”, he highlighted.

Watch selected feature films and documentaries:

Inauguration

ghost picturesby Kleber Mendonca Filho (PE)

Brazilian specialties

Angelaby Hugo Prata (SP)

night noiseby Eva Pereira (TO)

a happy familyby Jose Eduardo Belmonte (PR)

the sky is heavyby Petrus Carriri (CE)

Musoom The Filmsby Silvio Guinden (RJ)

aunt virginiaby Fabio Mira (RJ)

tall gauchos

clear skyby Elisa Pessoa (RS)

small villageby Zeka Brito (RS)

Accidentby Bruno Carboni (RS)

pampa survivorsby Rogerio Rodrigues (RS)

A certain gaucho cinema of Porto Alegrefrom Bocca Migotto (RS)

Documentary film

anhagabauby Lufe Bolini (SP)

Roberto Farias – Memoirs of a Filmmakerby Maris Farias (RJ)

Luis Fernando Verissimo – The Movieby Luzimer Streicher (RS)

out the doorby Thiago Foresti (DF)

memories of rainby Volney Oliveira (CE)











