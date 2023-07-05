Gloria Groove released a version of “Oops!…I Did It Again” for a campaign with Motorola; Watch the clip!

promote new motorola razr 40The Motorola has invited Gloria Groove for an unprecedented partnership and released a re-recording of the song this Wednesday (05) “Oops I Did It Again”In Britney Spears, The collaboration came with a music video, which takes place on a night out with friends.

The campaign promotes the launch of the brand’s new foldable smartphone, a reinterpretation of the iconic razr v3, “Oops I Did It Again” Available now on all digital platforms and music videos in the voice of Gloria Groove Device motorola razr 40 it is motorola razr 40 ultra are the protagonists of the night and display all technology and fashion footprints.

Watch:

“This strategy is unprecedented for Motorola in Brazil: we launched a video clip as a campaign to engage the public and validate how innovative a brand we are. And yes, we did it again, reviving an epoch-making instrument and musical., The act of opening and closing a smartphone is about challenging and encouraging the public to embrace the new, express its true essence, and adopt an authentic posture in everyday life. To that end, we convened a powerful voice that connects with people who have attitude, that reflects the company’s position and DNA.Julianna Mott says Head Motorola Marketing.

The creative process and campaign strategy were developed by Euphoria Creative in partnership with Motorola, with the aim of encouraging the public to break standards and embrace new experiences. The investment was the brand’s largest in Brazil in recent years.

“This is more than a campaign, this is the repositioning of Motorola in Brazil. We are bringing authenticity to the brand by combining several elements from an innovative product, a powerful soundtrack and the involvement of Gloria Groove, who is an icon of our times. We want to show that Motorola is still as pioneering as it was when the brand first emerged.”Marcello Rizziero, co-founder and CCO of Euphoria Creative, comments.

The full music video can be viewed on Motorola’s YouTube channel and the song is available on streaming platforms. The campaign will run on the main portal and social networks, in addition to appearing in sponsorship of football and tennis on ESPN in OOH with more than 700 faces in the city of São Paulo in July, and will be posted on social networks by Gloria Groove. ,

***with information from advertising geek,